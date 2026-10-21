Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 961 Teacher & Helper Posts- Get Direct Link

The Department for Women Development and Child Welfare has opened the Anganwadi recruitment process for the districts of Vikarabad, Adilabad, and Kumarambheem-Asifabad. The registration for the district of Vikarabad started on October 10, 2026, and will close on October 24, 2026. For Kumarambheem-Asifabad, registration started on October 9, 2026, and will close on October 23, 2026, and for the district of Adilabad, registration opened on October 19, 2026, and will close on October 28, 2026. Female candidates who are interested in applying for this Anganwadi recruitment should register themselves on the official website, i.e., mis.tgwdcw.in, at their earliest convenience.

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Given below are some of the important highlights of the ongoing Telangana Anganwadi recruitment 2026 for Adilabad, Kumarambheem-Asifabad, and the Vikarabad districts:-