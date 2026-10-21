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Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 961 Teacher & Helper Posts- Get Direct Link

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 15:05 IST

The Department for Women Development and Child Welfare, Telangana has invited online applications for Anganwadi Teacher and Helper posts across Vikarabad, Adilabad, and Kumarambheem-Asifabad districts. Eligible female candidates can check district-wise key dates, vacancy details, and apply online at mis.tgwdcw.in before the deadline.

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 961 Teacher & Helper Posts- Get Direct Link
Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 961 Teacher & Helper Posts- Get Direct Link

The Department for Women Development and Child Welfare has opened the Anganwadi recruitment process for the districts of Vikarabad, Adilabad, and Kumarambheem-Asifabad. The registration for the district of Vikarabad started on October 10, 2026, and will close on October 24, 2026. For Kumarambheem-Asifabad, registration started on October 9, 2026, and will close on October 23, 2026, and for the district of Adilabad, registration opened on October 19, 2026, and will close on October 28, 2026. Female candidates who are interested in applying for this Anganwadi recruitment should register themselves on the official website, i.e., mis.tgwdcw.in, at their earliest convenience.

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Given below are some of the important highlights of the ongoing Telangana Anganwadi recruitment 2026 for Adilabad, Kumarambheem-Asifabad, and the Vikarabad districts:-

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

Department for Women Development and Child Welfare, Telangana

Post Name
  • Anganwadi Teachers
  • Anganwadi Workers

District Name
  • Adilabad
  • Kumarambheem-Asifabad
  • Vikarabad

Official Website

mis.tgwdcw.in

Total Post

961

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment Important Dates 2026

Given below are the important dates related to the Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 for the above three districts. The online registration process started on October 9, 2026, and will close on October 28, 2026.

District Name

Start Date

End Date

Total Vacancies

Adilabad

October 19, 2026

October 28, 2026

264

Vikarabad

October 10, 2026

October 24, 2026

264

Kumarambheem-Asifabad

October 9, 2026

October 23, 2026

433

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Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The Anganwadi recruitment is only available for female candidates only. For interested candidates, we have provided the direct link to apply for the Telangana Anganwadi Teachers and Workers posts. To register, candidates will have to first fill in the details related to the desired districts and the post they are applying for, the candidate’s name, guardian details, Aadhaar Number, mobile number, address, and reservation (if applicable). Candidates will also have to enter their educational details and upload their scanned documents as well.

Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026

Direct Link to Apply

How to Apply Online for Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026?

Interested female candidates can use the simple test given below to apply online for the Telangana Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 on the official website:-

  • Visit the official website at wdcw.tg.nic.in
  • On the homepage, look for the AWT/AWH recruitment 2026 and click on it.
  • Candidates will be directed to a new page; select the relevant district and check the active notification coloured in green.
  • Enter the personal and academic details as asked and upload the scanned copies of the required documents.
  • Cross-check all the entered information and submit. Download and take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

Also check, Government Exam Form Rejected? 7 Common Mistakes Candidates Should Check

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Oct 21, 2026, 15:05 IST
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