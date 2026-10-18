Government Exam Form Rejected? 7 Common Mistakes Candidates Should Check

Key Points Incorrect personal details, photo/signature errors, or wrong qualifications lead to rejection.

Applications submitted after the deadline or incomplete forms are not accepted.

If rejected, use the correction window before its deadline or contact the official helpdesk.

A government exam application can be rejected if a candidate enters incorrect details, uploads documents in the wrong format, or fails to meet the requirements which are mentioned in the official notification. Even a small mistake can create problems during application checking or document verification stages. Candidates filling out any government job application should carefully check their forms before submission and understand the correction process if an error is identified. Given below are the 7 common mistakes that can lead to a candidate’s application being rejected. 7 Common Mistakes That Can Lead to Application Rejection Some of the common mistakes that a candidate makes are entering incorrect personal details, photograph and signature errors, incorrect category or certificate details, wrong educational qualification, incorrect application fee, etc. Given below are the seven common mistakes that can lead to an application rejection:-

Entering Incorrect Personal Details Entering the wrong name, date of birth, category, or other personal information can create discrepancies. Candidates should fill in the details according to the documents specified in the official notification of the exam the candidate is filling the form for. They should check the spelling and other information before submitting the application form. Photograph and Signature Mistakes Recruiting bodies often specify the required size, format, dimensions, and other conditions for the photographs and signatures in the official notification when released. Blurred images, incorrect file formats, or photographs that do not meet the instructions may lead to problems during the application scrutiny process. Candidates should follow the official upload guidelines rather than relying on general specifications used for other exams.

Incorrect Category or Certificate Details Candidates who are applying under the reserved categories or claiming other benefits must meet the relevant eligibility conditions. Incorrect category selection, invalid certificates, or failure to provide the required information may affect the candidature for that particular recruitment. Check the notification for the certificate formats, validity requirements, and the applicable cutoff date. Wrong Educational Qualifications Candidates should select the correct qualification, passing status, and other academic details. Applying without meeting the prescribed educational requirements may result in disqualification or rejection, even if the application is successfully submitted. Incorrect Application Fee Payment Some applications remain incomplete if the prescribed fee in the official notification is not paid successfully. Candidates should check the payment status and save the receipt or transaction details. Fee exemptions and refund rules are different for each recruitment cycle and recruiting body.

Application After the Deadline Applications that are submitted after the closing date are not accepted by the official authorities. Candidates should also check whether the fee payment deadline differs from the final application deadline. Submitting Multiple or Incomplete Applications A number of recruitment notifications restricts the number of applications a candidate can submit. Duplicate applications or missing mandatory information may create problems for the candidates. Candidates should follow the instructions for editing or resubmitting an application form for the exam. Also check, DigiLocker for Government Exams What Should You Do If Your Government Exam Form Is Rejected? First, check the application status and read any rejection notice or emails that are issued by the recruiting authority. If a correction window is available, candidates should make use of it and make the permitted changes before the deadline. Some details may be editable only after the candidate pays the correction fee. If there is no correction option available, candidates are advised to check the official helpdesk for instructions. It is advisable not to assume that a new application process will solve the problem, as duplicate application rules differ across examinations.