RRB JE Exam Date 2026: Check Revised Schedule & Download Notice PDF Here
The RRB has revised the exam schedule for the Junior Engineer Recruitment exam 2026. Now the exam will be conducted on November 2, 2026 for those candidates who could not give their exam due to the bad weather conditions. Check all details here.
Key Points
- RRB JE CBT exam for affected candidates is revised to November 2, 2026.
- Affected candidates can download e-admit cards from October 30, 2026.
- A total of 4029 Junior Engineer posts will be filled in the 2026 recruitment.
RRB JE Exam Date 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially revised the Computer Based Test (CBT) schedule for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) posts under CEN No 04/2026. Earlier the board announced that the CBT exam for stage 1 exam will be conducted from October 27 to October 28, 2026. However some candidates belonging to the state of Andhra Pradesh could not give the exam on October 28, 2026 due to bad weather conditions. Now the revised date stands at November 2, 2026. Candidates can also download the city slip and e admit card from November 30, 2026. Also the railway board will inform the candidates through SMS and Mail regarding the revised date for the RRB JE Exam 2026.
Under this recruitment drive a total of 4029 vacancies will be filled across various posts such as Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant across different railway zones. The selection process comprises CBT 1, CBT 2, DV and Medical Exam.
RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF Link
The RRB Junior Engineer Exam day notification is available on the official website of the Indian Railways at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. The recruitment is conducted under the CEN NO 04/2026. Candidates who will appear for the revised exam can now check the revised exam date from the official link provided below.
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RRB Junior Engineer Revised Exam Date Notice 2026
RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Railway Recruitment Board will fill 4029 for the Junior Engineer Posts . Interested candidates can check the highlights of the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 in the table below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board
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Post
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Junior Engineer
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CEN
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CEN 04/2026
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Test (CBT)
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Exam Dates
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October 27 and 28, 2026
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Revised Date
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November 2, 2026
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City Slip/ Admit Card Date
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October 20, 2026 onwards.
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Official Website
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rrbapply.gov.im
How to Check RRB Junior Engineer Revised Exam Date 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps listed below below to download and check the revised exam schedule-
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Visit the official website of the respective RRB.
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Click on the link RRB JE CEN 04/2026 Exam Day Notice
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Open the notice and check the exam dates and instructions.
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Download or save the notice for future reference.
RRB JE Admit Card Release Date 2026
The RRB in its official notification dated October 27, 2026 stated that those candidates who could not appear for the exam can download city intimation slip and e admit card from the official website with effect October 30, 2026. The Railway board will inform all the affected candidates through SMS and Mail for the further course of action.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.