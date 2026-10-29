RRB JE Exam Date 2026: Check Revised Schedule & Download Notice PDF Here

Key Points RRB JE CBT exam for affected candidates is revised to November 2, 2026.

Affected candidates can download e-admit cards from October 30, 2026.

A total of 4029 Junior Engineer posts will be filled in the 2026 recruitment.

RRB JE Exam Date 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially revised the Computer Based Test (CBT) schedule for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) posts under CEN No 04/2026. Earlier the board announced that the CBT exam for stage 1 exam will be conducted from October 27 to October 28, 2026. However some candidates belonging to the state of Andhra Pradesh could not give the exam on October 28, 2026 due to bad weather conditions. Now the revised date stands at November 2, 2026. Candidates can also download the city slip and e admit card from November 30, 2026. Also the railway board will inform the candidates through SMS and Mail regarding the revised date for the RRB JE Exam 2026. Under this recruitment drive a total of 4029 vacancies will be filled across various posts such as Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant across different railway zones. The selection process comprises CBT 1, CBT 2, DV and Medical Exam.

RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Notice PDF Link The RRB Junior Engineer Exam day notification is available on the official website of the Indian Railways at rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. The recruitment is conducted under the CEN NO 04/2026. Candidates who will appear for the revised exam can now check the revised exam date from the official link provided below. RRB Junior Engineer Revised Exam Date Notice 2026 Click Here RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Highlights The Railway Recruitment Board will fill 4029 for the Junior Engineer Posts . Interested candidates can check the highlights of the RRB JE Recruitment 2026 in the table below- Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board Post Junior Engineer CEN CEN 04/2026 Exam Mode Computer Based Test (CBT) Exam Dates October 27 and 28, 2026 Revised Date November 2, 2026 City Slip/ Admit Card Date October 20, 2026 onwards. Official Website rrbapply.gov.im