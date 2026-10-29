OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026 at opsc.gov.in soon: Download Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam Schedule And Other Details

OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on October 29 has released the detailed exam schedule for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts on November 19, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 436 backlog vacancies in the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department, Government of Odisha. All candidates who applied successfully for the above posts can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

OPSC VAS Exam Date 2026 PDF

The detailed written examination schedule PDF for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon has been released by the OPSC on its official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download the detailed PDF directly through the link given below-