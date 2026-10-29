OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026 at opsc.gov.in soon: Download Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Exam Schedule And Other Details
OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released short notice on October 29, regarding the detailed exam schedule for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The Commission will conduct the written exam on November 19, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here.
OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on October 29 has released the detailed exam schedule for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts on November 19, 2026.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 436 backlog vacancies in the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department, Government of Odisha. All candidates who applied successfully for the above posts can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.
OPSC VAS Exam Date 2026 PDF
The detailed written examination schedule PDF for Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon has been released by the OPSC on its official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download the detailed PDF directly through the link given below-
|OPSC VAS Exam Date 2026
|PDF Download Link
OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has not mentioned any specific release date for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. As per the short notice released, the admit card will be available on the OPSC website 7 days prior to the examination date. It is noted that the written exam is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2026. Thus, it is expected that the OPSC VAS Admit Card 2026 will be available to download around November 12, 2026, at the official website.
OPSC Veterinary Service 2026 Key Highlights
Earlier the OPSC had launched the recruitment drive to fill 436 backlog Veterinary Assistant Surgeon / Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon vacancies in the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department, Government of Odisha. Interested candidates can check the recruitment highlights in the table below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
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Post Name
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Veterinary Assistant Surgeon / Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon
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Department
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Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department
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Total Vacancies
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436
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Advertisement No.
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04 of 2026-27
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Exam Date
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November 19, 2026
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Admit Card Status
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Soon
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Job Location
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Odisha
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Official Website
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opsc.gov.in
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