CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondar Education, CBSE, is expected to release the datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 shortly. Students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams are eagerly waiting for the release and they will be able to download the timetable from the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in.

The LOC submission last date is October 21, 2026. Schools which are affliated to CBSE have to submit the List of Candidates by this date and these students will be able to appear for the board exams. Catch the live updates for CBSE datesheet 2027 for Class 10,12 board examinations.

CBSE Private Candidate Registration OPEN

CBSE opened the registration window for private candidates to submit the CBSE exam form 2027. The last date to register is October 23, 2026, without late fee. Registration window will remain open till October 30, 2026, and the late fees will be applicable.

Also Check| All Board Exams 2027 Expected Date, Latest Updates

CBSE 2027 Board Exam Pattern

Check the table below to know the complete exam pattern of CBSE board examinations 2027: