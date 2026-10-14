NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS
Live

CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in

By Saumya Jain
Oct 16, 2026, 14:40 IST

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheet 2027 is expected to be released soon at cbse.gov.in. Over 45 lakh aspirants are waiting for the CBSE 2027 timetable release and the board is yet to announce the exact release date. CBSE board examinations are expected to be conducted in the second week of February 2027 to March 2027. Catch the live updates here. 

CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in
CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, will release the Class 10 and Class 12 board datesheet
  • The official CBSE datesheet 2027 will be able available at cbse.gov.in
  • Last date for LOC submission is October 21, 2026.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondar Education, CBSE, is expected to release the datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 shortly. Students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams are eagerly waiting for the release and they will be able to download the timetable from the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in. 

The LOC submission last date is October 21, 2026. Schools which are affliated to CBSE have to submit the List of Candidates by this date and these students will be able to appear for the board exams. Catch the live updates for CBSE datesheet 2027 for Class 10,12 board examinations. 

CBSE Private Candidate Registration OPEN

CBSE opened the registration window for private candidates to submit the CBSE exam form 2027. The last date to register is October 23, 2026, without late fee. Registration window will remain open till October 30, 2026, and the late fees will be applicable. 

Also Check| All Board Exams 2027 Expected Date, Latest Updates

CBSE 2027 Board Exam Pattern

Check the table below to know the complete exam pattern of CBSE board examinations 2027:

ParticularsDetails
Question Paper Pattern 
  • Competency-based questions- 40-50%
  • Select response type or MCQs-20%
  • Short answer/long answer type questions- 30-40%
Duration  3 Hours 
Medium  English / Hindi
Mode  Offline
Maximum Marks 

100 (theory + practical)

  • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 
  • 70 marks theory + 30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 
  • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 
Passing marks for each subject  33%
Passing marks for the overall exam  Aggregate 33%
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 16, 2026, 14:40 IST

    CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Schedule 2027 LIVE: Class 12 Exam Pattern

    Check the table below to know the CBSE Class 12th exam pattern 2027:

    Name of Event

    Details

    Conducting Body

    Central Board of Secondary Education

    Question Paper Pattern

    • MCQs: 20%

    • Competency-based questions (case-based, source-based, or other types): 30%

    • Short/long answer type questions: 50%

    Duration

    3 hours

    Mode of Examination

    Offline

    Number of Subjects

    5 or 6 (as elected by the student)

    Maximum Marks

    100 (theory+practical)

    80 marks theory + 20 marks project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics)

    70 marks for theory + 30 marks for practical (Physics, Chemistry & Biology)

    80 marks for Maths written exam + 20 marks for internal assessment.

    Passing Marks for Each Subject

    33%

    Passing Marks for the Overall Exam

    Aggregate 33%
  • Oct 16, 2026, 12:24 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Maths Chapter-Wise Weightage for Class 10

    Check the table below to know the chapter-wise weightage for Class 10:

    Unit Name Marks
    Number Systems 6
    Algebra 20
    Coordinate Geometry 6
    Geometry 15
    Trigonometry 12
    Mensuration 10
    Statistics and Probability 11
    Total 80 marks

    Internal Assessment

    Check the table below to know the weightage in internal assessment. Total marks are 20. 

    Internal Assessment Marks
    Pen Paper Test and Multiple Assessment 10
    Portfolio 05
    Lab Practical 05
  • Oct 16, 2026, 11:57 IST

    CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Exam Pattern for Class 10 Maths

    The duration of the mathematics exam will be 3 hours. Check the table below to know the complete CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern for theory exam:

    Section Type of Question Number of Question Marks Per Question Total Marks
    Section A (Q1 to Q20) MCQs 18 1 18
    Assertion Reason Based 2 1 2
    Section B (Q21 to Q25) Very Short Answers 5 2 10
    Section C (Q26 to Q31) Short Answer Type Questions 6 3 18
    Section D (Q32 to Q25) Long Answer Questions 4 5 20
    Section E (Q36 to Q38) Case based questions 3 4 12
    Total       80 marks
  • Oct 16, 2026, 11:12 IST

    CBSE 2027 Datesheet LIVE Updates: Second Board Exam for Class 10th

    In accordance with the recommendations of NEP 2020, CBSE introduced a second board examination for Class 10 students. The exam is expected to be conducted in Feb 2027 for the first session and in April or May 2027 for the second.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 10:21 IST

    CBSE Schedule 2027 LIVE: Direct Link to Download PDF

    The direct link to download the CBSE datesheet 2027 pdf will be available online on the official website of CBSE board. The timetable will include details on subject, including subject code, name, etc.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 09:46 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Mode of Examination

    The CBSE board exams 2027 for Class 10th and 12th will be conducted in the offline mode. That is, the students have to visit the allotted exam centre and take the exam in the pen and paper based test format. 

  • Oct 16, 2026, 09:10 IST

    CBSE 2027 Schedule LIVE: Official Websites

    Check the below official websites to check and download the datesheet 2027:

  • Oct 16, 2026, 08:54 IST

    CBSE 2027 Class 12th and 10th Datesheet LIVE: Overall Structure

    Check the table below to know the board exam pattern 2027:

    ParticularsDetails
    Question Paper Pattern 
    • Competency-based questions- 40-50%
    • Select response type or MCQs-20%
    • Short answer/long answer type questions- 30-40%
    Duration  3 Hours 
    Medium  English / Hindi
    Mode  Offline
    Maximum Marks 

    100 (theory + practical)

    • 80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 
    • 70 marks theory + 30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 
    • 80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment 
    Passing marks for each subject  33%
    Passing marks for the overall exam  Aggregate 33%
  • Oct 16, 2026, 08:13 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: How to Download PDF?

    • Go to the official website of CBSE
    • Click CBSE Datesheet 2027 PDF link
    • The datesheet will open in a new table
    • Download and take a printout 
  • Oct 16, 2026, 07:40 IST

    CBSE 2027 Schedule LIVE: Passing Marks

    Candidates appearing for the Class 10th and Class 12th board exams must secure a minimum of 33% aggregate to pass the exam. The percentage should be met in each subject. 

  • Oct 16, 2026, 07:17 IST

    CBSE 2027 Schedule LIVE: Will the Datesheet Release Today?

    The CBSE datesheet is expected to be released anytime soon. The dates have not yet been announced officially but the timetable pdf will be available on the official website of CBSE, i.e. cbse.gov.in

  • Oct 15, 2026, 20:42 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: PDF Download Link

    The direct link to download the CBSE datesheet 2027 pdf will be available online on the official website of CBSE board. The timetable will include details on subject, including subject code, name, etc. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 20:28 IST

    CBSE 2027 Datesheet LIVE: Is the schedule out?

    The CBSE board has not yet announced the final subject wise Class 10th and 12th schedule but is expected to be out soon at cbse.gov.in

  • Oct 15, 2026, 16:52 IST

    CBSE 2027 Datesheet LIVE: Class 10th and 12th Board Timetable on Same Day

    CBSE will release the Class 10th and 12th datesheet on the same day. The datesheets are expected to release in the last week of October 2026. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 16:00 IST

    CBSE 2027 Timetable LIVE: Board Notices and Datesheet

    CBSE has released notices related to upcoming academic session. These include an October 7, 2026, notice concerning examination forms for private candidates and an October 9, 2026, reminder asking schools to submit accurate List of Candidates (LOC) details for Classes 10 and 12. However, these are administrative updates and the release date of board datesheet is yet to be announced. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 14:59 IST

    Class 10th and 12th CBSE Board Datesheet LIVE: Subject-Wise Timetable Soon

    Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to publish the board exam schedule for the academic year 2026-27 soon on its official website, www.cbse.gov.in.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 14:34 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Exam Mode

    Students will be allotted an exam centre to take the board exams. Students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exam have to take the exam in the paper-pen based test mode.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 13:45 IST

    CBSE 2027 Datesheet LIVE: Changes in Exam Pattern?

    Central Board mentioned that there will be no change in the CBSE examination pattern or assessment pattern for the 2026-27 year. It will be the same as the previous academic pattern. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 13:25 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: LOC Submission Last Date

    Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, opened the LOC submission window for the affiliated schools. The last date to submit the List of Candidates, is October 21, 2026. The fee is INR 1600 for 5 subjects in India. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 12:32 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027 LIVE: Class 12 Tentative Subject Window

    • Mid-February 2027: Physical Education, English Elective/Core, Physics
    • Late February 2027: Chemistry, Accountancy
    • Early March 2027: Political Science, Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, Business Studies
    • Mid-March to Early April 2027: Economics, Biology, Geography, Computer Science, History, Psychology, and Sociology

  • Oct 15, 2026, 11:57 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027 LIVE: Tentative Class 10 Subject Window

    • Mid February 2027: Mathematics (Standard/Basic), English (Language & Literature / Communicative)
    • Late February 2027: Science, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence
    • Early March 2027: Hindi Course-A & Course-B
    • Mid-March 2027: Social Science, Sanskrit, and Regional Languages

  • Oct 15, 2026, 11:23 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027 LIVE: Last Date of Private Candidate Registration

    The last date to register for private candidates is October 23, 2026. Eligible students can follow the process mentioned below to know how to register:

    • Go to the official CBSE wbesite
    • Click Online Application for Private Candidates for Examination Main 2027 link
    • Choose the category; Compartment, Improvement, or Fail/Essential Repeat, and fill in the required details including Roll Number, School Number, Year of Exmination, etc.
    • Verify contact details using an OTP and upload the required documents
    • Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page

     

  • Oct 15, 2026, 11:18 IST

    CBSE 2027 Timetable LIVE: Previous Year Question Papers

    Candidates preparing for the CBSE Board Examinations 2027 and waiting for the timetable can prepare for the exam in the meanwhile. Check the following link to find the previous year question paper PDFs https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/question-paper.html

  • Oct 15, 2026, 11:13 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Syllabus for compartment and regular exams

    The CBSE syllabus for compartment and regular exams will remain the same. Candidates who did not do well in the main exams and will be appearing for the compartment exams have to revise and redo the syllabus to score better. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 11:02 IST

    CBSE Class 12, 10 Timetable 2027 LIVE: Will Board Release Separate Datesheets?

    CBSE 12th date sheet 2027 is released separately for Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Students can download the datesheet in PDF form.

    And, a consolidated Class 10 datesheet will be released for all subjects. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:50 IST

    CBSE Class 12, 10 Datesheet LIVE 2027: Class 10 English Marks Weightage

    Check the table below to know the marks weightage in English subject for Class 10 CBSE board examination:

    Section Competencies Total Marks Weightage
    Reading Comprehension Conceptual understanding, analyzing, decoding, infering, interpreting vocabulary  20 25%
    Writting Skills and Grammar Creative expression of an opinion, reasoning, justification, illustrating, appropriate style and tone usage, format usage, using integrated structures, etc. 20 25%
    Language through Literature Recalling, reasoning, appreciating, applying literary conventions illustrating and justifying etc. Extract relevant information, identify the central theme and sub-theme, understand the writers’ message and write fluently 40 50%
  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:40 IST

    CBSE Class 12, Class 10 Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Exam Pattern for Class 10 English

    Check the table below to know the CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2027:

    Section Topic Number of Questions Marks Per question  Marks (Out of 80)
    Section A- Reading Comprehension Through Unseen Package Discursive Passage 06 01 10
    02 02
    Case-based factual passage 06 01 10
    02 02
    Section B- Grammar Determinants, Tenses, Modals, Subject Verb Concord, Reported Speech, Commands and Requests, Questions, Statements 12 (10 to be attempted) 01 10
    Creative Writing Skils Writting a formal letter based on the given situation 2 (attempt 1) 05  10 
      Writing an analytical paragraph based on given Chart/Map/Graph/Clue 2 (attempt 1) 05
    Section C- Literature Reference to ContextOne extract out of two from Drama/ProseOne extract out of two poems 4 + 4 5 + 5 10
     
     
      Short answer type questions (First Flight) 5 (attempt 4) 3 40
      Short answer type questions (Footprints without Feet) 3 (attempt 2) 3
      Very Long Answer Type Questions (First Flight) 2 (attempt 1) 6
      Very Long Answer Type Questions (Footprints without Feet) 2 (attempt 1) 6
  • Oct 15, 2026, 10:11 IST

    CBSE Board Class 12, 10 Datesheet LIVE: Preparation Tips Until Release

    Over 45 lakh candidates anxiously wait for the release of Class 12 and 10 CBSE datesheet 2027. While the students wait, they should refine their preparation for the board exams. Mentioned below are a few preparation tips:

    • Complete the board examination syllabus through understanding concepts, learning theorems and formulas, and covering the important topics
    • Be thorough with the exam pattern. The CBSE board question paper will be based on the exam pattern. 
    • Work on improving speed and accuracy
    • Practice using previous year question papers and sample papers. 

    Also Check:

  • Oct 15, 2026, 09:35 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Datesheets to be Available Soon

    CBSE is expected to issue the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examination dateshbeet 2027 soon. The board will issue the timetable PDF on the official website cbse.gov.in. To download the PDF, students must visit the board website. The timetable will include the subject-wise schedule along with the exam time. Students can continue the remaining preparation of the exams based on the datesheet released.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 08:48 IST

    CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2027: Previous Year Trends

    Check the exam dates and the result dates from previous few years below

    Class Exam Date Result Date
    Class 10 February 17, 2026 to March 10, 2026 April 15, 2026
    Class 12 February 17 to April 9, 2026 May 13, 2026
    Class 10 February 15 to March 18, 2025 May 13, 2025
    Class 12 February 15 to April 4, 2025 May 13, 2025
    Class 10 February 15 to March 13, 2024 May 13, 2024
    Class 12 February 15 to April 2, 2024 May 13, 2024
    Class 10 February 15 to March 21, 2023 May 12, 2023
    Class 12 February 15 to April 5, 2023 May 12, 2023
  • Oct 15, 2026, 07:42 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027: West Asia Special Exams

    CBSE will be conducting special exams for West Asia candidates. The exam will be conducted from October 23 to October 28, 2026 at the centres designated for the exam. Students appearing for the special exam can download the admit cards from the official website. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 07:30 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027 Live: Steps to Download the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF

    Once CBSE releases the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets, students can download them from the official website by following these steps:

    1. Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.
    2. Click on the Main Website on the homepage.
    3. Look for the Latest @CBSE section.
    4. Find the link for the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2027.
    5. Click the link to open the date sheet PDF.
    6. Check the subject-wise exam dates and download the PDF.
    7. Take a printout of the date sheet for easy reference.
  • Oct 15, 2026, 07:13 IST

    CBSE Exam 2027: Datesheets Expected by Month End

    CBSE board is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets by the end of October 2026. A confirmed date for the release of the CBSE date sheet has not be provided by officials. Considering previous year trends, the board is expected to announce the schedule towards the end of this month. Candidates appearing for the exams are advised to keep visiting the official website to download the datesheet PDF. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 06:48 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Exam Datesheet PDF to be Released Online

    The CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2027 is likely to commence between February 12 and 15, 2027. Those appearing for the board exams must visit the official website to download the datesheet PDF. The datesheet PDF will contain the subject-wise schedule for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam. 

  • Oct 15, 2026, 06:30 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027 Live: CBSE Asks Schools to Promote Cashless Payments

    CBSE has advised affiliated schools to promote digital payments for fees canteens and libraries with BBPS, ERP integration and awareness drives for students and parents.

  • Oct 15, 2026, 03:30 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027 Live: CBSE Class 10 Passing Criteria Unchanged

    CBSE confirms no change in Class 10 passing criteria. Students need 33% combined in internal assessment and board exams. No separate 33% needed in each.

    Also Read:

    CBSE Class 10 Passing Criteria Unchanged: Students Need 33% Combined Marks

  • Oct 15, 2026, 02:30 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10 and Class 12 Overview

    Details

    Class 10 (Secondary)

    Class 12 (Senior Secondary)

    Academic Session

    2026–2027

    2026–2027

    Exam Datesheet

    Awaited

    Awaited

    Expected Exam Period

    February–March 2027

    February–March 2027

    Exam Mode

    Offline (pen and paper)

    Offline (pen and paper)

    Main Subjects

    English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, as applicable

    Subjects based on the chosen stream and subject combination

    Question Paper Pattern

    MCQs, short-answer and long-answer questions, depending on the subject

    MCQs, short-answer and long-answer questions, depending on the subject

    Total Marks

    Usually 100 per subject, including internal assessment

    Usually 100 per subject, including practical or internal assessment where applicable

    Passing Marks

    33% in each subject, as per CBSE rules

    33% in each subject, as per CBSE rules

    Practical Exams

    Applicable to relevant subjects

    Applicable to subjects with practical components

    Official Website

    cbse.gov.in
  • Oct 15, 2026, 00:30 IST

    Why Has CBSE Not Released the Date Sheet 2027 Yet?

    CBSE usually releases the board exam datesheet in September or October, based on previous years' trends. The board may first share a tentative schedule and release the final datesheet once the exam arrangements are confirmed.

    Before preparing the final schedule, CBSE collects the List of Candidates (LOC) from schools. The list includes the details of students appearing for the board exams and helps the board plan exam centres and dates. The last date to submit the LOC is October 21, 2026.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 22:30 IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Exams Likely to Begin from February 15

    Students preparing for the CBSE Board Exams 2027 can check the latest updates on the expected examination schedule, datesheet and other important announcements. Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in, for updates on the Class 10 and 12 board examinations and stay informed about the upcoming exam schedule.

    Also Read:

    CBSE Board Exam 2027: Can exams start from February 15? Get latest updates from cbse.gov.in

  • Oct 14, 2026, 21:30 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Official Website

  • Oct 14, 2026, 19:35 IST

    CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2027 PDF

    Candidates can download the complete Class 10 science syllabus 2027 pdf here. Preparing the chapter wise syllabus will help the students prepare well for the exam. Download the PDF here: CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus PDF

  • Oct 14, 2026, 18:51 IST

    CBSE 2027 Board Datesheet LIVE: Class 10 Maths Syllabus PDF Download

    Class 10 students preparing for the CBSE maths exam, can download the complete syllabus PDF here: 

    CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus PDF Download

  • Oct 14, 2026, 18:30 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE Updates: West Asia Exam Dates

    CBSE board will conduct Class 12 board examinations in West Asian countries from October 23 to October 28 for candidates who wish to improve their scores as per the special assessment scheme. The scheme was developed due to war situtation in these countries. 

    The board exams were cancelled in 7 Middle Eastern countries including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 17:44 IST

    CBSE Timetable 2027 LIVE: Class 12 Datesheet Release Date

    CBSE class 12 datesheet 2027 will be released along with Class 10. The datesheet is expected to release anytime soon based on the previous year trends. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 17:21 IST

    Board Timetable LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 10 Datesheet Release Date

    Datesheet of class 10 2027 CBSE board exam will likely be released soon. The exact date is yet to be notified but, the exam is expected to begin in second week of February 2027. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 17:15 IST

    CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: Practical Exam Dates

    The tentative timeline for CBSE practical exams is as follows;

    Winter-bound schools: November to December 2026
    All other affiliated schools: January to February 2027

  • Oct 14, 2026, 16:59 IST

    CBSE 2027 Board Exam Schedule LIVE: Private Candidate Eligibility

    Candidates registering as private candidates can check below the CBSE private candidate eligibility 2027 below:

    Class 10- Students who received Essential Repeat or Fail Result in 2026 board exams or have failed previous year board exams (2020 to 2025) can apply. 

    Class 12- Students who received Essential Repeat in 2023 or 2026 or failed in 2021 to 2026 can appear for the exam. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 16:39 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE Updates: What Should Students Do Until the Release

    Until the Central Board of Secondary Education releases the Class 12, 10 timetable, candidates appearing for the bord examinations should prepare for the exam. They should practice sample papers and previous year question papers to improve speed and accuracy. Once they have completed the syllabus, students can practice chapter wise sample question papers. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 16:24 IST

    CBSE 2027 Timetable LIVE: Class 12 Board Examination Question Type and Marks Weightage

    Class 12 SubjectTheoryPractical/Internal
    Physics, Chemistry, Biology 70 30
    Mathematics 80 20
    Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics 80 20
  • Oct 14, 2026, 16:01 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Question Type and Marks Weightage

    Class 10 Exam DetailsMarks or Weightage
    Competency-Based Questions 50%
    Short and Long Answers 30%
    Objective Questions 20%
    Theory Paper 80 Marks
    Internal Assessment 20 Marks
    Grading 9-Point System
    Exam Phases Two, subject to 2027 rules
  • Oct 14, 2026, 15:51 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Over 45 lakh candidates await

    About over 45 lakh candidates are likely to appear for Class 10 and 12 boared examinations and are waiting for the CBSE datesheet 2027 to release. Once released, candidates will be able to download the official PDF from cbse.gov.in. The datesheet is expected in October 2026. However, exact dates are yet to be announced. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 15:39 IST

    Why the CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Is Taking Time

    CBSE usually releases the datesheet in September or October every year as per the previous year trends. Initially the board releases the tentative schedule and then the final schedule later that month.
    Schools have to submit the List of Candidates, LOC, first, which includes the names of candidates appearing for the exams. This is used by CBSE to finalize the exam centres and scheduling. The last date of LOC submission is October 21, 2026.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 15:34 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 Class 10 and 12 LIVE: Release Date

    Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet published the official Class 10 and Class 12 board exam schedule for the 2026-27 session. Based on CBSE's pattern over the last few years, the tentative date sheet usually arrives first, followed by the final, subject-wise time table about a month later. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 15:14 IST

    CBSE 2027 Timetable LIVE Updates: Official Websites

    The CBSE datesheet 2027 will be available online as PDFs on the following official websites:

    Academic Curriculum & Sample Papers: www.cbseacademic.nic.in/

    Examination & Results Portal: www.parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in/ps/frmSchool

    Digital Academic Records: www.cbse.digitallocker.gov.in

  • Oct 14, 2026, 14:38 IST

    CBSE 2027 Board Exams Datesheet LIVE: How to Download PDF?

    To download the CBSE Board exam 2027 timetable PDF, follow the process mentioned below:

    • Go to the official website of CBSE, i.e. cbse.gov.in
    • Click CBSE 12th/10th datesheet 2027 PDF Download link
    • A PDF will open in a new tab
    • Download and take a printout for reference. 
  • Oct 14, 2026, 14:33 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Admit Card Release Date

    CBSE board admit card 2027 will be released in January 2027, tentatively. The link to download the admit card is made available in Pariksha Sangam portal.

    The admit card for Special exam is available on the official website for West Asia candidates.  

  • Oct 14, 2026, 14:22 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Exam Dates

    CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams are expected to begin in the second week of February 2027. Last year the exams were conducted from February 17. 

    The complete exam schedule for this year will be announced soon.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 14:15 IST

    CBSE 2027 Board Exams Datesheet LIVE: Changes in Marking Scheme

    For Class 10 CBSE Board Examinations, students need to secure an aggregate of 33% in theory and Internal assesment. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 14:10 IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Last Date of LOC Submission

    The last date to submit the LOC is October 21, 2026 without late fees. Schools can also submit the list with late fees till October 30, 2026. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 13:18 IST

    CBSE 2027 Board Exams LIVE: How Much Attendance Is Required to Appear?

    For CBSE board exams, students must maintain atleast 75% attendance. Anything less may affect the students to appear for the exam. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 13:12 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE Updates: Changes in Exam Pattern

    CBSE board has clarified that there will no changes in the CBSE board examination pattern this year. Students should know and understand the overall structure to be prepared for the exam. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 13:03 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: On Screen Marking

    Till now the board has not cleared if the answer sheets of CBSE board exams will be done as per on screen marking scheme or not. Last year, evaluation of answer scripts were done as per on screen marking.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 12:53 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Distribution of Marks

    Check below the distribution of marks for different subjects in the board exams. 

    80 marks theory + 20 marks Project works for Commerce subjects (Accountancy, Business Studies & Economics) 

    70 marks theory +30 marks practical for Physics, Chemistry & Biology 

    80 marks Maths written exam + 20 marks internal assessment

  • Oct 14, 2026, 12:40 IST

    CBSE 2027 Class 12 Board Exams Expected Dates

    Check the table below to know the expected Class 12 board exam dates 2027:

    Tentative Date Subject CodeSubject Name

    Mid-February 2027

    048

    Physical Education

    Mid-February 2027

    001 / 301

    English Elective / Core

    Mid-February 2027

    042

    Physics

    Late February 2027

    043

    Chemistry

    Late February 2027

    055

    Accountancy

    Early March 2027

    028

    Political Science

    Early March 2027

    041 / 241

    Mathematics / Applied Mathematics

    Early March 2027

    054

    Business Studies

    Mid March 2027

    030

    Economics

    Mid March 2027

    044

    Biology

    Mid March 2027

    029

    Geography

    Late March 2027

    083 / 065

    Computer Science / Informatics Practices

    Late March 2027

    027

    History

    Late March 2027

    037

    Psychology

    Early April  2027

    039

    Sociology
  • Oct 14, 2026, 12:24 IST

    CBSE 2027 Board Exams Datesheet LIVE: Expected Dates for Class 10

    Check the table below to know the expected Class 10 board exam dates 2027: 

    Expected DateSubject NameSubject CodeExam Timing

    Second week of February 2027

    Mathematics (Standard) & Mathematics (Basic)

    041 / 241

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of February 2027

    English (Language & Literature) / English (Communicative)

    184 / 101

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Third week of February 2027

    Science

    086

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Last week of February 2027

    Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence / Computer Applications

    402 / 417 / 165

    10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

    First week of March 2027

    Hindi Course-A & Hindi Course-B

    002 / 085

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Social Science

    087

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

    Second week of March 2027

    Sanskrit / Regional & Foreign Languages

    122 / Various

    10:30 AM – 1:30 PM
  • Oct 14, 2026, 12:14 IST

    CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Where to Check?

    CBSE board exam datesheet 2027 will be available on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education, i.e. www.cbse.gov.in. The students will be able to download the PDF of the timetable for each subject. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:53 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Two Board Policy for Class 10

    CBSE introduced the two board policy for Class 10 students from the 2026 academic session. This is inline with National Education Policy, 2020, which will allow eligible students an additional opportunity to improve their performance.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:43 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE Updates: Arts, Commerce, Science Class 12 Sample Papers

    Candidates appearing for the Class 12 board exams of Arts, Commerce or Science stream should begin the last phase of their preparation and use sample papers and previous year question papers to increase their chances of scoring well in the exam. Check the stream-wise Class 12 CBSE sample papers here:

    CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers (Arts, Science and Commerce) Downoad PDF Here
  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:38 IST

    CBSE 2027 Board Datesheet LIVE: Science Challenge for Class 8 to 10, Latest Update

  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:32 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Sample Papers

    CBSE Class 10 boards examination datesheet will be released soon. In the meanwhile, candidates can practice using the official sample papers. Students can find the subject-wise Class 10 sample papers PDF here: CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2027 (Subject Wise PDF)

  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:24 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Special Exam Dates OUT

    CBSE board released the Special Exam Date Sheet 2027 for West Asia students. The exams which will be conducted for subjects whose exams could not be conducted in March and April due to West Asia crisis will be conducted under the special examinations. The admit card is also availble on the official website. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 11:02 IST

    CBSE 2027 Board Timetable Details and Dates

    Check the table below to know the important details and dates for CBSE 2027 Board Datesheet and Timetable:

    Particulars Details
    Board Central Board of Secondary Education
    Examination CBSE Board Exams 2027
    Classes 10 and 12
    Academic session 2026-27
    Date sheet release date To be announced
    Class 10 examination dates To be announced
    Class 12 examination dates To be announced
    Private candidate form (OUT) October 8, 2026
    Private candidate deadline without late fee October 23, 2026
    Regular school LOC deadline without late fee October 21, 2026
    Official website cbse.gov.in
    Academic website cbseacademic.nic.in
  • Oct 14, 2026, 10:55 IST

    CBSE 2027 Private Candidate Form

    CBSE release the private candidate registration form on October 8, 2026 for students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The last date to fill the form is October 23, 2026, without late fees. 

    Students can select the correct exam category, enter personal and academic details and submit the form. The private candidate process is different and separate from regular student registration and school LOC submission.

  • Oct 14, 2026, 10:50 IST

    CBSE 2027 Datesheet LIVE Updates: Details Mentioned

    The official CBSE 2027 board datesheet will provide the important details regarding the exam date for different subjects. The details mentioned on the PDF will be:

    • Subject names
    • Subject-wise dates
    • Subject codes
    • Exam Timings
    • Exam day guidelines
    • Other instructions
  • Oct 14, 2026, 10:44 IST

    CBSE 2027 Board Exam Timetable LIVE: When Will Dates Release?

    CBSE has not yet confirmed the exact date for the release of Class 10 and Class 12 board timetable. CBSE board exam timeltable 2027 is expected to release soon and will include a list of subject-wise examination dates, timings and subject codes. Students will be able to download the official PDF from the official website. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 10:38 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Registration, LOC and Instructions

    CBSE has opened the LOC submission window for affiliated schools. The schools have to submit the list of candidates who will be appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027. Schools have to use their Affiliate Number as the user ID to submit the list. 

  • Oct 14, 2026, 10:27 IST

    CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Timetable Soon

    The CBSE datesheet 2027 will be released soon for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The timetable will be available on the official website of CBSE. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language. 

In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

... Read More
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News