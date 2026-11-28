ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date for 3047 Posts, Check Direct Link Here
ONGC is all set to close the online application process for Apprentice Recruitment 2026 on November 29, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the NAPS or NATS portal. Check this article for vacancy details, selection process and steps to apply here
Key Points
- Online applications for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment close on November 29, 2026.
- A total of 3047 apprentice vacancies will be filled across 24 work centres.
- The application process commenced on October 29, 2026, via NAPS/NATS portals.
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) a Maharatna Central Public Enterprise will close the online application process for Apprentices recruitment on November 29, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can submit their applications through the respective NAPS and NATS portals. Under this recruitment drive a total of 3047 apprentice vacancies would be filled across 24 work centres. The application process commenced from October 29, 2026.
Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, trade wise educational qualifications, age limit and other details before submitting their applications.
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights
The selection process for the ONGC Recruitment includes a merit based examination. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)
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Recruitment Name
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ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Advertisement No.
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ONGC/APPR/1/2026
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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No of Vacancies
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3,047
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Work Centres
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24
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 29, 2026
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Last Date for Online Submission
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November 29, 2026
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Age Limit
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18 to 24 Years
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Training Duration
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12 Months
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Selection Process
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Merit-Based Selection
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Official Website
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ongcindia.com
ONGC Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The recruitment drive is being conducted by the ONGC under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Interested candidates can apply through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) or National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal. Check the direct link to apply online and official notification of the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 below.
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ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link
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ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
Steps to Apply Online for ONGC Apprentice Vacancy 2026
Candidates must follow the steps simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Go to the official NAPS portal at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or NATS portal at nats.education.gov.in, depending on the selected trade.
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Now complete your application process on the respective portal.
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Log in using your registered credentials.
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Now click on the ONGC apprenticeship opportunity and select the eligible trade and work centre.
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Enter personal, educational and contact details.
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Check and review all details and ensure that the information displayed is correct
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Submit and save the registration form for future references.
For more details and official announcements related to the ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.