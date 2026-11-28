ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) a Maharatna Central Public Enterprise will close the online application process for Apprentices recruitment on November 29, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can submit their applications through the respective NAPS and NATS portals. Under this recruitment drive a total of 3047 apprentice vacancies would be filled across 24 work centres. The application process commenced from October 29, 2026.

Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, trade wise educational qualifications, age limit and other details before submitting their applications.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights

The selection process for the ONGC Recruitment includes a merit based examination. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.