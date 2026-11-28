JKSSB Class 4 MTS Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially extended the last date to submit online applications. As per the notice dated November 27, 2026 candidates can now submit their forms till December 4, 2026. Candidates who have not submitted their applications can now apply through the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Under this recruitment process a total of 2863 vacancies will be filled.The recruitment drive includes Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested candidates must complete the application process through the official website. Check this article for the selection process, vacancy details, application link and other details.

JKSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The registration process is conducted online and candidates can submit their application through the official website . Check the direct link to apply for JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment and official notification in the table below.