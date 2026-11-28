JKSSB MTS Class 4 Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended Till December 4, Apply Online for 2863 Vacancies
JKSSB Class 4 MTS Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has extended the application deadline for 2,863 Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker vacancies till December 4, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not applied yet can submit their online applications through the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Check the application link, steps to apply and other details here.
Key Points
- JKSSB Class 4 MTS application deadline extended to December 4, 2026.
- A total of 2863 vacancies for Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts.
- Apply online through jkssb.nic.in for Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026.
JKSSB Class 4 MTS Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially extended the last date to submit online applications. As per the notice dated November 27, 2026 candidates can now submit their forms till December 4, 2026. Candidates who have not submitted their applications can now apply through the official website at jkssb.nic.in. Under this recruitment process a total of 2863 vacancies will be filled.The recruitment drive includes Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Interested candidates must complete the application process through the official website. Check this article for the selection process, vacancy details, application link and other details.
JKSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The registration process is conducted online and candidates can submit their application through the official website . Check the direct link to apply for JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment and official notification in the table below.
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JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Link
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JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment 2026: Highlights
The recruitment was released under Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026. JKSSB aims to fill 2,863 posts across UT, Divisional and District cadres in different government departments. Check the important details related to the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Post Name
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Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker
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Advertisement No
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09 of 2026
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No of Vacancies
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2863
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Notification Release Date
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September 1, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Last Date
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December 4, 2026 (Extended)
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Official Website
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jkssb.nic.in
How to Apply for JKSSB Class IV MTS Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application form-
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Go to the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.
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On the homepage visit the recruitment section and click on Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026.
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Now complete the application process by providing necessary details.
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Now Log in and fill the online application form as per the instructions given.
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Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents.
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Pay the application fees using various payment methods available
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Check all the details once and then submit the online application form.
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Download and save the application form for future references.
JKSSB MTS Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fee while submitting the online application. The category wise fees distribution is given below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/Other eligible categories
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Rs 600
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SC, ST-1 and ST- 2
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Rs 500
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EWS and PwBD
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Rs 500
For more details and official updates related to the JKSSB recruitment candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.