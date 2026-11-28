CTET Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website at ctet.nic.in. All those candidates who have registered and applied for the December 2026 session can then download their hall tickets once the link is activated. The board released the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 27, 2026 which allowed candidates to check their exam city in advance. The examination will be conducted from December 12 to 13, 2026. The admit card will contain all the important details such as the examination centre address, reporting time and exam day instructions. Candidates can then download it using their login credentials.

CTET Admit Card 2026 Release Date

As per the schedule released by CBSE the CTET exam will be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026. The board has already issued the examination city slip approximately 15 days before the test. As per the previous year trends it is expected that the admit card can be downloaded two days before the examination. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for the latest updates regarding the hall ticket.