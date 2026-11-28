CTET Admit Card 2026 at ctet.nic.in: Download December Exam Hall Ticket PDF Link Soon
CTET Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official website at ctet.nic.in. CBSE has released the December session city intimation slip on November 27, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the December 12 and 13 examination can check the latest admit card updates, download steps and important exam day instructions here.
Key Points
- CTET Admit Card 2026 expected around Dec 10, 2026, two days before the exam.
- The CTET 2026 examination will be conducted from December 12 to 13, 2026.
- CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 was released on November 27, 2026.
CTET Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CTET Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website at ctet.nic.in. All those candidates who have registered and applied for the December 2026 session can then download their hall tickets once the link is activated. The board released the CTET City Intimation Slip 2026 on November 27, 2026 which allowed candidates to check their exam city in advance. The examination will be conducted from December 12 to 13, 2026. The admit card will contain all the important details such as the examination centre address, reporting time and exam day instructions. Candidates can then download it using their login credentials.
CTET Admit Card 2026 Release Date
As per the schedule released by CBSE the CTET exam will be conducted on December 12 and 13, 2026. The board has already issued the examination city slip approximately 15 days before the test. As per the previous year trends it is expected that the admit card can be downloaded two days before the examination. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for the latest updates regarding the hall ticket.
CTET Admit Card 2026: Overview
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is a qualifying exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to determine eligibility of candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 8 in central government schools and participating private schools in India. Check the important details related to the exam below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Session
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December 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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Expectedly 2 days before the exam around December 10, 2026
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City Intimation Slip Release Date
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November 27, 2026
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Exam Date
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December 12 to 13, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR-Based)
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Admit Card Status
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Not released Yet
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Credentials Required
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Application Number and Date of Birth
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Official Website
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ctet.nic.in
How to Download CTET December Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their hall tickets once the link becomes active-
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Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
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Now the homepage will open where you have to visit the candidates activity section.
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Now click on the link titled “CTET December 2026 Admit Card”
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Enter your application number and other login details.
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Submit the information and admit card will open on your screen
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Download the PDF and save a copy of the same for the exam day.
Details Mentioned on CTET Hall Ticket 2026
After downloading the admit card candidates must check all the details mentioned on it. The hall ticket is an important document that is required for entry inside the exam hall. The following details are generally mentioned-
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Candidate name and roll number
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Application number
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Photograph and signature
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Examination date and shift
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Examination centre name and complete address
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Reporting time and exam duration
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Important examination day instructions
Documents to Carry Along with CTET Admit Card 2026
Candidates must carry a printed copy of their CTET admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. They must also follow the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket and reach the venue before the reporting time.
Also Check- RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 (OUT) LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.