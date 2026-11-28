India is experiencing different weather conditions as winter gradually sets in. While northern states are likely to witness mist and dense fog during morning hours, parts of southern India are expected to receive rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 28. Dense fog is also expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other northern and northeastern regions. The IMD has not forecast significant cold wave or cold day conditions across the country during the next seven days. Here is the state-wise weather forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2026. Keep reading in to know in detail. IMD Weather Today Weather condition Regions likely to be affected Heavy rainfall Isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Widespread rainfall Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep Dense fog Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Northeast India Thunderstorms and gusty winds Parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Lakshadweep Dry weather Most parts of central, western and eastern India Cold wave No significant cold wave conditions forecast in the next seven days

IMD Rain Alert Today: Which States Will Receive Rain? The IMD has forecast rainfall activity across parts of southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 28. Isolated heavy rainfall is also possible in these areas. Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep may continue to receive rainfall. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are expected to witness isolated rainfall during the coming days. State/Region Forecast for November 28 Tamil Nadu Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall; isolated heavy rainfall Puducherry and Karaikal Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall; isolated heavy rainfall Kerala and Mahe Fairly widespread rainfall Lakshadweep Fairly widespread rainfall Coastal Karnataka Isolated rainfall South Interior Karnataka Isolated rainfall Coastal Andhra Pradesh Isolated rainfall Rayalaseema Isolated rainfall Andaman and Nicobar Islands Isolated to scattered rainfall

Dense Fog Alert: Which States May Experience Low Visibility? The IMD has warned of dense fog in isolated pockets of several northern and northeastern states. East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh may experience dense fog on November 28. Similar conditions are likely in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Himachal Pradesh may also witness dense fog during the coming days. State/Region Fog Forecast East Uttar Pradesh Dense fog in isolated pockets West Uttar Pradesh Dense fog in isolated pockets Punjab Dense fog in isolated pockets Haryana Dense fog in isolated pockets Delhi and Chandigarh Dense fog in isolated pockets Himachal Pradesh Dense fog in isolated pockets Assam and Meghalaya Fog warning issued for November 27 Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura Dense fog in isolated pockets

Delhi Weather Today: Temperature and Fog Forecast Delhi is likely to experience mainly clear skies on November 28, with mist or shallow fog at a few places during the morning. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature may remain between 8°C and 10°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to range from 24°C to 26°C. Weather Parameter Forecast for November 28 Sky condition Mainly clear Morning weather Mist or shallow fog at a few places Minimum temperature 8°C to 10°C Maximum temperature 24°C to 26°C Wind direction Nort heast Morning wind speed Calm to around 5 kmph Afternoon wind speed Up t o 10 kmph The weather department has also forecast mist or shallow fog at many places in Delhi on November 29 and November 30. IMD Weather Forecast for the Next Seven Days: November 28 to December 3