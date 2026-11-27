RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Subject-Wise Merit List PDF at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Result 2026: RPSC has started releasing the 1st Grade Teacher Final Result 2026 for School Lecturer Recruitment 2025. Candidates who appeared in this recruitment can now check and download their subject-wise result PDF at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Key Points
- RPSC released 1st Grade Teacher Final Results 2026 for School Lecturer Recruitment 2025.
- Results began releasing Nov 25, 2026 (Mathematics), with more subjects on Nov 27, 2026.
- Candidates can download subject-wise PDFs from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check status.
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started releasing the RPSC 1st Grade Final Result 2026 for the School Lecturer Recruitment 2025. The commission released the subject-wise final result, starting with Mathematics, on November 25, 2026 followed by Agriculture, English, Commerce, Political Science, Public Administration, History, and Biology on November 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can download their subject-wise result PDF from the official website. The PDF contains the roll numbers of selected candidates. Applicants can check their selection status by searching for their roll number in the result section. The main selection list, reserve list and cut-off marks for other subjects will also be updated once released.
Rajasthan 1st Grade Final Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about RPSC 1st Grade Final Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
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Recruitment Name
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School Lecturer and Coach Recruitment 2025
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Post Name
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School Lecturer (1st Grade Teacher)
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Advertisement Number
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06/2025-26
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Result Name
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RPSC 1st Grade Final Result 2026
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Result Release Date
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November 27, 2026
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First Subject Result
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Mathematics
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Result Mode
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Selection List
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Main List and Reserve List
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Official Website
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rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Result 2026 PDF Download
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is releasing the 1st Grade Final Result 2026 subject-wise on its official website. Candidates can download the result PDF for their respective subjects and check their selection status. Candidates can open the subject-wise PDF and search for their roll number to check whether they have been shortlisted. Candidates can check the subject-wise final result of the RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 from the table below.
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RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Result 2026 Subject-Wise
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Download PDF Link
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Mathematics
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History
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Biology
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Drawing
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Political Science
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Commerce
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Public Administration
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Agriculture
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English
Steps to Download Rajasthan 1st Grade Final Result 2026
Candidates who appeared for the RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 examination can download their subject-wise final result PDF from the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the result:
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Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the News and Events section.
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Look for the link titled Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks (Main List) for School Lecturer (School Edu.) – 2025.
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Select the relevant subject, such as Mathematics.
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Click on the result link to open the PDF.
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Download the PDF and save it to your device.
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Use the search option in the PDF viewer to enter your roll number.
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Check your selection status and keep the result PDF for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com