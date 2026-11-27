RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Final Result 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started releasing the RPSC 1st Grade Final Result 2026 for the School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 . The commission released the subject-wise final result, starting with Mathematics, on November 25, 2026 followed by Agriculture, English, Commerce, Political Science, Public Administration, History, and Biology on November 27, 2026 . Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can download their subject-wise result PDF from the official website. The PDF contains the roll numbers of selected candidates. Applicants can check their selection status by searching for their roll number in the result section. The main selection list, reserve list and cut-off marks for other subjects will also be updated once released.

Rajasthan 1st Grade Final Result 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about RPSC 1st Grade Final Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Recruitment Name School Lecturer and Coach Recruitment 2025 Post Name School Lecturer (1st Grade Teacher) Advertisement Number 06/2025-26 Result Name RPSC 1st Grade Final Result 2026 Result Release Date November 27, 2026 First Subject Result Mathematics Result Mode PDF Selection List Main List and Reserve List Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 1st Grade Teacher Result 2026 PDF Download

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is releasing the 1st Grade Final Result 2026 subject-wise on its official website. Candidates can download the result PDF for their respective subjects and check their selection status. Candidates can open the subject-wise PDF and search for their roll number to check whether they have been shortlisted. Candidates can check the subject-wise final result of the RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2025 from the table below.