India’s performance in global indices and rankings in 2026 presents a mixed picture, with improvements in innovation, technology and selected development indicators, alongside persistent challenges in gender equality, human development, environmental sustainability and governance. International rankings provide a comparative assessment of India's progress against other economies, highlighting areas where the country has gained ground and sectors requiring further improvement. These global rankings measure different parameters, including economic competitiveness, innovation, health, education, environmental protection, institutional quality and social development. Their rankings should be read alongside scores and methodology, as a change in position can also reflect the performance of other countries.

India's complete ranking in major global indices of 2026 The following compilation includes the 2026 editions and the latest available editions of major international reports. Not every index listed was published in 2026. Global index India's rank Global Innovation Index 2026 38th Global Gender Gap Index 2026 131st out of 145 Global Peace Index 2026 127th (table listing) Global Terrorism Index 2026 13th Global Firepower Index 2026 4th Climate Change Performance Index 2026 23rd Henley Passport Index 2026 81st World Competitiveness Index 2026 44th World Press Freedom Index 2026 157th International Intellectual Property Index 2026 43rd Global Soft Power Index 2026 32nd Human Development Index 130th Global Hunger Index 2025 102nd World Happiness Report 2026 118th Corruption Perceptions Index 2025 91st Rule of Law Index 2025 86th Global Multidimensional Poverty Index 2025 66th Energy Transition Index 2026 70th QS World Future Skills Index 2027 13th Future Possibilities Index 2025 35th

Source: Global Reports Where has India recorded the biggest improvement? Innovation is one of India's most sustained areas of progress. The World Intellectual Property Organization's Global Innovation Index 2026 places India 38th. WIPO identifies India among the economies that have climbed rapidly over the past decade. India has also remained an innovation overperformer for 16 consecutive years, meaning its innovation output exceeds what would generally be expected at its level of development. The country's strengths include technology services, research activity, entrepreneurship and knowledge creation. WIPO's index evaluates nearly 140 economies through approximately 80 indicators covering research and development, skilled employment, high-technology trade and intellectual property. Gender equality: Progress alongside persistent gaps

The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2026 places India 131st among 145 economies, with 64.5% of its gender gap closed. India's performance varies considerably across four parameters: Economic participation: 41.2% parity.

Educational attainment: 96.6%.

Health and survival: 95.6%.

Political empowerment: 24.5%, ranking 67th globally. Education remains a relatively strong area, with full parity in secondary and tertiary enrolment. However, economic participation and women's representation in senior positions remain significant challenges. The report also identifies setbacks in ministerial representation, where India's parity score has fallen from its 2019 peak of 30% to 5.9% in 2026. What do India’s global rankings of 2026 indicate? India's 2026 index performance reflects three broad trends: sustained improvement in innovation, relatively strong performance in selected technology and defence-related indicators, and continuing gaps in social development, gender equality and environmental outcomes.