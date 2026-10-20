India is expected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2027, surpassing Japan, according to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest economic projections. The prediction underscores India’s strong growth future and the evolving balance of economic power among the world’s major economies. According to the IMF’s October 2026 World Economic Outlook, India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) is forecasted to cross approximately $4.52 trillion in 2027, which would in turn position India ahead of Japan and cement it as the fourth-largest economy globally, only behind the United States, China and Germany. India’s Growth Trajectory From 2026 to 2027 The IMF has boosted its prediction for India’s economic growth in 2026 to 7 per cent, thus showcasing the country’s sustained economic momentum despite global slowdown. India’s expanding domestic market, soaring consumption, infrastructure investment and growing services sector are among the key drivers behind its positive economic growth outlook.

India’s economic expansion also comes amid backdrop hurdles such as fluctuating energy prices, currency shifts and instability in international trade. While the country’s growth rate remains comparatively strong, its position in global economic rankings will rely partly on exchange rates, inflation and revisions in the nominal value of its output. Why Japan Will Be Surpassed by India? Japan, which has long been one of the world’s largest economies, is expected to witness delayed growth. The IMF analyses that Japan’s economy will grow by just 0.7 per cent in 2026, with a similar rise expected in 2027, wherein its rank could also dip to sixth spot, with both India and the United Kingdom overtaking. Numerous factors are weighing on Japan’s economic outlook, including its ageing population, soaring energy costs and the weakness of its currency against the US dollar. The current depreciation lowers the dollar-denominated value of Japan’s economic output, thus impacting its position in global GDP rankings.