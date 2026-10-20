Fastest Train in India: Vande Bharat vs Gatimaan vs Rajdhani by Average Speed

Fastest Train in India: India has a number of fast trains which facilitate person to move from one city to another in less time. Some of the popular trains in this category are Vande Bharat Express, Gatimaan Express and Rajdhani Express. When we compare their average speed rather than their maximum speed, which is the fastest? It depends on the direction. A train can travel at a high speed on one stretch of the journey then lower down its speed for other reasons such as stops, track conditions or any other reason. The Ministry of Railways mentions that the Vande Bharat trains have a maximum speed of 160 km/h and a design speed of 180 km/h. But in fact, their average speed is dependent on the route and the number of stops. Let's compare these three trains using official railway information and explain which one comes out ahead.

Which is the fastest train in India by average speed? Vande Bharat Express is ahead of Gatimaan Express and Rajdhani Express on the selected routes. This is a comparison of specific train services and not that all Vande Bharat trains are quicker than all Rajdhani or Gatimaan trains. 1. Vande Bharat Express: 94.60 km/h (New Delhi–Varanasi route) 2. Gatimaan Express: About 91 km/h (Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jhansi route) 3. Rajdhani Express: Around 87–89 km/h (Mumbai Central–New Delhi route) Vande Bharat vs Gatimaan vs Rajdhani: Comparison table Feature Vande Bharat Express Gatimaan Express Rajdhani Express Type Semi-high-speed train Semi-high-speed train It is premium express train Example route New Delhi–Varanasi Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jhansi Mumbai Central–New Delhi Approximate average speed About 94.60 km/h About 91 km/h Around 87–89 km/h Maximum operating speed Up to 160 km/h on permitted routes Up to 160 km/h on permitted sections It is depends on the train and route Main purpose Fast intercity travel Fast travel between Delhi and Agra/Jhansi For the fast long-distance travel Journey type Mainly daytime services Daytime service Mainly for the long-distance journeys

1. Vande Bharat Express: Why is it so fast? Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train of India for speedy journeys with comfortable travel. It was launched in 2019 and famous for its contemporary design and passenger facilities. The Ministry of Railways says design speed of the train is 180 kmph and its maximum operating speed is 160 kmph on allowed tracks. Here are some important facts about Vande Bharat Express: It is built in India.

It can speed up and slow down quickly.

It has modern seating, information screens and other passenger facilities.

Its average speed changes from one route to another. Average speed of Vande Bharat Express In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on December 23, 2022, the Ministry of Railways shared the following figures for the New Delhi–Varanasi Vande Bharat Express:

Detail Information Train number 22435/22436 Route distance 757 km Scheduled journey time 8 hours Reported average speed 94.60–94.61 km/h Source: Ministry of Railways, Government of India. 2. Gatimaan Express: One of India's fastest trains Indian Railways operate another fast train called Gatimaan Express. It is particularly known for its Delhi/ Agra service, which links the Delhi area with Agra, home of the Taj Mahal. This train was launched in 2016. It can attain a maximum speed of 160 km/h on appropriate parts of the line. But it does not run at such a pace in its flight. The published train schedule of Indian Railways shows the Gatimaan Express between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Jhansi. Why is Gatimaan Express important? It provides quick transportation from key cities.

It has a high maximum allowed speed.

Average speed is dependent upon route, stops and journey time.

Gatimaan Express is touted to be one of the fastest trains in India, but the top speed doesn't necessarily equate to the average speed throughout the journey. 3. Rajdhani Express: A fast train for long journeys Rajdhani Express are a set of superfast long-distance trains that run between Delhi and cities all over India. They are renowned for their long-distance passenger coaches with air conditioning. The Rajdhani trains run longer distances as compared to Vande Bharat Express which is primarily for intercity travel like Mumbai–New Delhi and Howrah–New Delhi. Indian Railways official timetable has 12951 as the train number of Mumbai Central – New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Why does Rajdhani's average speed vary? There are various railway lines in Rajdhani. There are places with lower speed limits or more stops, and some places have higher speed limits.

This is why there can be one service of the Rajdhani that has an average higher speed than the other. Average speed cannot be obtained and given as one number for all the Rajdhani Expresses of India. What is the difference between maximum speed and average speed? This is the most important point to understand when comparing trains. Maximum speed: The highest speed a train can reach on a suitable section of track.

Average speed: The total distance travelled divided by the total time taken for that journey. For example, if a train travels 300 km in 4 hours, its average speed is 75 km/h. A train can accelerate up to 160 km/hr during part of its journey but the average speed may be much lower, as it slows down, stops at stations or runs through parts of the journey with lower speed limits. The Ministry of Railways has also said that Vande Bharat's speed is dependent on track conditions, stops and maintenance work which are responsible for the average speed of this train.