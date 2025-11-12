Which Train Is Called the King of Indian Railways?

King of Indian Railways: The Rajdhani Express is called the King of Indian Railways because it is known for its speed, luxury, and royal comfort. It connects New Delhi, the national capital, with important cities all across the country. The word “Rajdhani” itself means capital city, and this train proudly connects India’s capital to the capitals of various states. It represents India’s pride in railway travel and is admired for its punctuality, quality service, and elegant travel experience. Why Is Rajdhani Express Called the King? The Rajdhani Express earned its royal title because of its superior facilities, fastest schedules, and high status in the Indian Railways system. It was the first fully air-conditioned express train in India, setting new standards for comfort and hospitality. It is given the highest priority on railway routes, ensuring it runs on time without delays or overtaking. With its clean interiors, delicious meals, and quiet comfort, it truly gives passengers a royal experience on rails, making it the rightful King of Indian Railways.

When Was the Rajdhani Express Started? The very first Rajdhani Express started on 3 March 1969, connecting New Delhi to Howrah (Kolkata). This was a historic moment, as it reduced the travel time between two major cities to just 17 hours, a huge achievement back then. The success of this train inspired Indian Railways to launch more Rajdhani routes over the years, linking the capital city with other metros like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. Today, Rajdhani Express trains remain a symbol of India’s growth, speed, and modernisation. Top 5 Rajdhani Express Trains in India 1.Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express This is the first and oldest Rajdhani, launched in 1969. It connects the cultural capital of India, Kolkata, with the political capital, New Delhi. It’s famous for its punctuality, scenic journey, and excellent service. Many passengers still consider it the most iconic among all Rajdhani trains.

2.Mumbai Central–New Delhi Rajdhani Express This Rajdhani links India’s financial capital, Mumbai, with the nation’s capital. It is one of the fastest trains in India, reaching speeds above 130 km/h. With elegant interiors, luxury meals, and well-trained staff, it’s the first choice for business travellers and tourists between these two megacities. 3.Bengaluru–New Delhi Rajdhani Express Covering over 2,300 kilometres, this Rajdhani connects the technology capital Bengaluru with New Delhi. It is known for its long yet comfortable journey, scenic views of South India, and efficient catering service that blends both North and South Indian cuisine. 4.Chennai–New Delhi Rajdhani Express This Rajdhani connects Chennai, the cultural hub of South India, to the nation’s capital. It’s popular for its smooth, overnight service with delicious regional meals and cozy sleeping arrangements. It also passes through many major cities, providing comfort to passengers across different states.

5.Guwahati–New Delhi Rajdhani Express This Rajdhani connects the northeastern states with the heart of India. It runs through beautiful green valleys, rivers, and hilly terrains. It plays a major role in linking the North East to Delhi and is known for its cleanliness, polite staff, and scenic route through Assam and Bihar. Interesting Facts About Rajdhani Express 1.Fastest Trains in India Rajdhani Express trains can run at speeds of 130–140 km/h on select routes. They save hours of travel time and offer smooth, vibration-free rides even on long journeys. 2.Top Priority on Tracks No other train is allowed to overtake a Rajdhani Express. It enjoys the highest route clearance on the Indian Railway network, ensuring safety and on-time performance. 3.Royal Service Onboard Passengers are treated with care through free meals, clean linens, and 24-hour staff assistance. The service standards are similar to that of luxury airlines.