How Tall is the Pyramid of Giza? Check Height, Facts & History!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 28, 2025, 14:02 IST

Discover how tall the Pyramid of Giza is through this blog. Learn the original and current height, history, size, and fascinating facts about the Great Pyramid of Giza.

How Tall is The Pyramid of Giza?
The Pyramid of Giza rises from the desert sands and has sparked questions for centuries. People stand before it and instantly feel small, yet amazed. How did ancient builders create something so massive with simple tools? How precise could their planning really be? Among all these wonders, one question keeps coming back again and again. Just how tall is the Pyramid of Giza, and why does its size still matter today? The answers reveal more than numbers. They uncover the genius behind one of the world’s greatest monuments.

How Tall is the Pyramid of Giza?

The Great Pyramid of Giza originally stood at about 482 feet (147 metres) tall. Over time, erosion and the loss of its smooth limestone casing reduced its height. Today, the pyramid of Giza height is around 449 feet (137 metres).

What Is the Great Pyramid of Giza?

The Great Pyramid of Giza is the largest of the three pyramids of Giza Egypt. It was built as a royal tomb for Pharaoh Khufu. Because of its scale and design, it is often seen as the greatest achievement of ancient Egypt.

It is also the only surviving wonder of the original Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Where Is the Pyramid of Giza Located?

The pyramid at Giza sits on a rocky plateau on the west bank of the Nile River in northern Egypt. This area is home to the famous Giza pyramids, including the pyramids of Khafre and Menkaure.

What is the Height of the Pyramid of Giza?

These figures explain why people still search for how tall the pyramids of Giza aretoday. The Key Measurements of the Pyramid of Giza are mentioned in the table below:

Feature

Measurement

Original height

482 feet (147 m)

Current height

449 feet (137 m)

Base length

755 feet (230 m)

Number of stone blocks

About 2.3 million

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica

Who Built the Great Pyramid of Giza and Why?

The Great Pyramid of Giza Egypt was built by Pharaoh Khufu during Egypt’s Fourth Dynasty. Construction was completed in the early 25th century BC. It was built as a tomb to guide the pharaoh into the afterlife.

How Old Is the Pyramid of Giza?

Built around 2600 BC, the pyramid took about 26 years to complete. It is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and the only one still standing.

What are the Interesting Facts About the Great Pyramid of Giza?

You might be wondering about some unknown and interesting facts about the Pyramid of Giza:

  • It was the tallest man-made structure for nearly 4,000 years

  • Its sides align closely with the four compass points

  • The number 43,200 links its dimensions to Earth’s scale

  • Granite was used in the King’s Chamber

  • It weighs around 5.75 million tonnes

    FAQs

    • How long did it take to build the Great Pyramid?
      +
      It took about 26 years to complete.
    • Why is 43,200 an important number?
      +
      When multiplied, the pyramid’s dimensions closely match Earth’s radius and circumference.
    • Which pyramid is the tallest in the world?
      +
      The Great Pyramid of Giza remains the tallest pyramid ever built.

