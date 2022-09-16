List of the Top 10 Countries with the Highest IQ: It is a daunting task to find the top 10 countries that have the people with the highest IQ. This is difficult due to the fact that there are various factors involved in making such a comparative study.

But, according to a study done by Wiqtcom Inc, a Finnish organisation, Asian countries are the most intelligent countries with the highest IQ.

The organisation has been involved in studies to determine the intelligence of the countries since 2019.

According to this report, the countries of Taiwan, Japan, Hungary, and South Korea have the highest IQ.

What is an IQ Test?

The intelligence quotient, or IQ, is a measure of intelligence. An IQ test is designed to measure a person's cognitive abilities, including problem-solving skills, abstract thinking, and general knowledge.

Let us look at the top 10 countries with the highest IQ.

Position Country Average IQ Standard Deviation 1 Japan 112.54 12.21 2 South Korea 111.09 14.25 3 Taiwan 110.96 11.63 4 Iran 110.9 13.92 5 Italy 110.79 15.89 6 Hong Kong 110.72 13.24 7 Hungary 110.41 14.92 8 Serbia 109.81 16.54 9 Finland 109.14 18.22 10 Vietnam 108.89 12.29

Source: WorldWide IQ Test by Wiqtcom Inc.

Overview of Countries with the Highest IQ

1. Japan

As per the report, the Japanese scored 112.54 which makes them the best on the list. Studies have found that Japanese people are good at problem-solving, but the results cannot be generalised.

Japan is famous in the world for the quality of its electronics, cars and motorcycles, which are built using technology that is more advanced than others.

2. South Korea

As mentioned in the report, most East Asian countries are among the most intelligent countries in the world, and South Korea is an example of that.

The reason South Koreans are intelligent is that there is a high emphasis on scoring good marks and grades, to the extent that candidates are considered for a job if they have great overall scores.

Numbers play a big role in determining your smartness in South Korea.

No wonder, with such pressure to perform, the population needs to evolve and enhance their skills. South Korea is the fourth most intelligent country in the world, scoring 111.09 on the test.

3. Taiwan

Taiwan has made great progress in the world due to its intelligent population. Taiwan currently holds the major share of the semiconductor market, and the intelligence of its people has made it possible.

By scoring 110.96, it is in third position after Japan and South Korea.

4. Iran

A surprise entry in the Top 10 is Iran which scores 110.90, marginally lower than Taiwan to be placed at 3rd position. The achievements of Iran in field of mathematics and education can be highlighted by a 11 year old Iranian girl scoring the highest score of 162 in the Mensa IQ test, also Maryam Mirzakhani, a talented mathematician and the first women winner of Field Medal says a lot.

5. Italy

Italy is another of the European countries to be ranked in the countries with top IQ. Italians are good at technical knowledge and maths. It scores an impressive 110.79 in the test. Most of the earliest polymaths like Galileo and Leonardo Da Vinci were from Italy.

Italy is the smartest country in Europe as per the study.

6. Hong Kong

Studies suggest that the high intelligence of Hong Kong comes from a diet which is high in Iodine,and it is well-known fact that Iodine plays an important role in the development of mental ability.

Also playing a vital role in enhancing the IQ is the education and medical facilities in Hong Kong which are top-notch.

Hong Kong scores an impressive 110.72 in the test.

7. Hungary

The small nation has some of the smartest minds in the European continent. It scored 110.41 making it one of the smartest countries in Europe. This is due to the robust education system of Hungary.

Some studies say that due to the uniqueness of the language the Hungarians developed high IQ.

8. Serbia

Serbia is another European country which is scoring high on IQ, It scored 109.81 on the test which is marginally higher than scored by Hungary.

9. Finland

Finland completes the list with a score of 109.14 and the reason for its success is based on a robust education system and highly trained teachers who make Finnish people the most productive workers on the planet.

10. Vietnam

Vietnam makes it to the list and it is placed in the 10th position, the score obtained by Vietnam is 108.89. It has the second lowest standard deviation among the top 10 countries. It is the only southeast Asian country on the list.