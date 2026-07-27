Key Points Japan ranks first with an average IQ of 112.30.

Hungary and Taiwan follow closely with average IQs above 111.

The list is based on data from Wiqtcom's 2024 worldwide IQ test.

Country with Highest IQ: The intelligence quotient, or IQ, is a measure of intelligence. An IQ test is designed to measure a person's cognitive abilities, including problem-solving skills, abstract thinking, and general knowledge. It is a daunting task to find the country with the highest IQ. This is difficult because various factors are involved in conducting such a comparative study. Most of the IQ rankings are not comprehensive because of various factors, notably the number of participants taking the test. This article is based on data from participants taking the IQ test, a non-verbal test based on Raven's Progressive Matrices that assesses cognitive abilities, particularly abstract reasoning and problem-solving. How many countries took the test? A total of 137 countries participated in this year's test, and based on the test results, South Korea has emerged as the country with the highest IQ. South Korea scored 106.97 on the test, followed by China and Japan in second and third positions.

Note: This report is based on 137 countries that participated in the test, and some countries are excluded primarily because of a smaller number of participants. Top 10 Cleanest Countries in the World – Check out the complete list here Top 10 Countries with the Highest IQ in 2026 These are the top 10 countries with the highest average IQ in 2026, as per the International IQ Test. Position Country IQ 1 South Korea 106.97 2 China 106.48 3 Japan 106.3 4 Iran (Islamic Republic of) 104.8 5 Australia 104.45 6 Russian Federation 103.78 7 Singapore 103.56 8 Mongolia 102.61 9 New Zealand 102.35 10 Vietnam 102.26 Check out the 2025 data below. Top 10 Countries with the Highest IQ in 2025 Ranking Country Average IQ 1 China 107.19 2 South Korea 106.43 3 Japan 106.4 4 Iran 106.3 5 Singapore 105.14 6 Russian Federation 103.16 7 Mongolia 102.86 8 Armenia 102.58 9 Australia 102.57 10 Spain 102.3

Source: International IQ Test Country rankings by average IQ



1.🇨🇳 China: 107.19

2.🇰🇷 South Korea: 106.43

3.🇯🇵 Japan: 106.4

4.🇮🇷 Iran: 106.3

5.🇸🇬 Singapore: 105.14

6.🇷🇺 Russia: 103.16

7.🇲🇳 Mongolia: 102.86

8.🇦🇲 Armenia: 102.58

9.🇦🇺 Australia: 102.57

10.🇪🇸 Spain: 102.3

11.🇳🇿 New Zealand: 102.08

12.🇱🇰 Sri… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) December 12, 2025 List of 10 Hardest Countries to Get Citizenship in the World Countries with the Highest IQ in the World The following are the top 3 countries with the highest average IQ in the world in 2026. South Korea tops the chart with score of 106.97, followed by China and Japan on 106.48 and 106.3 respectively. 1. South Korea Most East Asian countries are among the most intelligent countries in the world, and South Korea is an example of that.

The reason South Koreans are intelligent is that there is a high emphasis on scoring good marks and grades, to the extent that candidates are considered for a job if they have great overall scores. Numbers play a big role in determining your level of intelligence in South Korea. No wonder, with such pressure to perform, the population needs to evolve and enhance their skills. South Korea is the second most intelligent country in the world, scoring an average IQ of 106.43. 2. China Source: Instagram China, one of the largest economies in the world, and is second on the list of smartest countries in the world with a score of 106.48 for the year 2026. That is a reflection of the education system of the country. 3. Japan As per the report, the Japanese scored 106.30, which makes them the third best on the list. Studies have found that Japanese people are good at problem-solving, but the results cannot be generalised.