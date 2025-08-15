This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 15 August

Every day has a story. Have you ever wondered what events shaped this very date? Every day has a history. What happened on August 15?

On August 15, a world of change took place. In 1945, Japan surrendered. World War II ended—peace at last. In 1947, India gained independence after nearly 200 years under British rule. Freedom and hope were born.

Earlier, in 1914, the Panama Canal opened. It changed sea travel forever. In 1969, the legendary Woodstock music festival took place. Music. Peace. A new era. In 1975, tragedy struck in Bangladesh when its leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was assassinated.

That same year, Sholay, the iconic Hindi film, hit cinemas. These events span war, freedom, innovation, culture, and change. In this article, we'll explore more such moments.