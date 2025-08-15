This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 15 August

Every day has a story. Have you ever wondered what events shaped this very date? Every day has a history. What happened on August 15?
On August 15, a world of change took place. In 1945, Japan surrendered. World War II ended—peace at last. In 1947, India gained independence after nearly 200 years under British rule. Freedom and hope were born.
Earlier, in 1914, the Panama Canal opened. It changed sea travel forever. In 1969, the legendary Woodstock music festival took place. Music. Peace. A new era. In 1975, tragedy struck in Bangladesh when its leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was assassinated.
That same year, Sholay, the iconic Hindi film, hit cinemas. These events span war, freedom, innovation, culture, and change. In this article, we'll explore more such moments.
What Happened on this Day – August 15?
Here's what happened in history on August 15:
1057 – King Macbeth of Scotland was Killed
- On August 15, 1057, King Macbeth of Scotland was killed at the Battle of Lumphanan.
- He was defeated by Malcolm Canmore, son of King Duncan I, whom Macbeth had killed 17 years earlier.
- Macbeth had royal claims through his grandfather, Kenneth II, and his wife, Gruoch, granddaughter of Kenneth III.
1899 – Henry Ford Leaves Edison Company
- On August 15, 1899, Henry Ford resigned as chief engineer at Edison Illuminating Company in Detroit.
- He left to focus entirely on building automobiles.
- This decision led to the founding of the Ford Motor Company.
1914 – Panama Canal Opens to Traffic
- On August 15, 1914, the American-built Panama Canal officially opened.
- The U.S. cargo and passenger ship Ancon was the first vessel to pass through.
- The canal connected the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, changing global trade routes.
1914 – Japan Issues Ultimatum to Germany
- On the same day, Japan sent an ultimatum to Germany.
- It demanded the removal of German ships from Japanese and Chinese waters.
- It also called for Germany to surrender control of Tsingtao to Japan by August 23.
1947 – India and Pakistan Win Independence
- On August 15, 1947, the Indian Independence Bill came into force.
- It created the independent nations of India and Pakistan, ending 200 years of British rule.
- Mahatma Gandhi called it "the noblest act of the British nation".
1968 – Heavy Fighting in Vietnam's DMZ
- On August 15, 1968, U.S. and South Vietnamese troops fought a North Vietnamese battalion near the DMZ.
- The seven-and-a-half-hour battle killed 165 enemy soldiers.
- U.S. Marines also attacked three positions south of the DMZ, killing 56 more.
1969 – Woodstock Festival Opens
- On August 15, 1969, the Woodstock Music & Art Fair began in Bethel, New York.
- More than 400,000 people attended for three days of music, peace, and unity.
1975 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Assassinated
- On August 15, 1975, Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was assassinated.
- Most of his family was also killed in a military coup.
- His death plunged the nation into political turmoil.
1975 – Sholay Premieres in India
- On the same day, the Bollywood film Sholay was released.
- It became one of the most iconic and highest-grossing films in the history of Indian cinema.
1979 – Apocalypse Now Released in U.S. Theatres
- On August 15, 1979, Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now premiered in theatres.
- The Vietnam War epic was inspired, in part, by Joseph Conrad's Heart of Darkness.
1995 – Concorde Sets Round-the-World Record
- On August 15, 1995, an Air France Concorde left New York City.
- It set the record for the fastest round-the-world passenger flight: 31 hours, 27 minutes, 49 seconds.
- One passenger called it "a supersonic party bus".
2006 – Mary Winkler Released from Jail
- On August 15, 2006, Mary Winkler was released on $750,000 bail.
- She had confessed to fatally shooting her pastor husband, Matthew Winkler.
- She was later convicted but served only a short prison term.
2021 – Kabul Falls to the Taliban
- On August 15, 2021, Taliban forces entered Kabul with little resistance.
- The Afghan government collapsed, and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
- The event marked the end of a two-decade war following the U.S. withdrawal.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 15?
August 15 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
Julia Child (1912–2004)
- Chef, author, and TV host who popularised French cuisine in America.
- Best known for The French Chef cooking show.
Stephen Breyer (1938– )
- U.S. Supreme Court justice appointed in 1994.
- Known for pragmatic and centrist judicial views.
Princess Anne (1950– )
- The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II.
- Recognised for her strong work ethic and charity involvement.
Who Died on August 15
- King Macbeth (1057) – Killed in battle by Malcolm Canmore.
- Wiley Post (1935) – Aviator, first to fly solo around the world. Died in a plane crash.
- Will Rogers (1935) – Celebrated actor, humorist, and social commentator. Died in the same plane crash as Post.
- Paul Signac (1935) – French Neo-Impressionist painter and pointillism innovator.
- René Magritte (1967) – Belgian surrealist painter, known for making ordinary objects thought-provoking.
- Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (1975) – First President of Bangladesh, assassinated in a coup.
- Julian Bond (2015) – Civil rights leader and politician.
- Robert Trump (2020) – Real estate developer and younger brother of Donald Trump.
- Gerd Müller (2021) – Legendary German footballer and prolific goal scorer.
- Peter Marshall (2024) – Game show host, best known for Hollywood Squares.
