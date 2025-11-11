You are among 1% with 4K vision if you can find out the hidden number in this 3D optical illusion rug!

MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 11, 2025, 21:42 IST

You belong to the elite class of puzzle solvers with 4K vision if you can unravel the hidden number in this 3D optical illusion rug image. This mind-blowing 3D optical illusion will test your visual perception and focus. Only 1% with high visual acuity and intelligence can decode the hidden number in this viral 3D optical illusion. Try now!

Which number is hidden in this 3D optical illusion?
Which number is hidden in this 3D optical illusion?

Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

Neuroscientists used optical illusion pictures to study how the brain creates the perception of reality. We tend to form a perception of reality in our brains, thanks to the brain's ability to fill in gaps in visual information. 

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles regularly tend to have better problem-solving abilities and observation skills than those who don’t.

Do you have high visual acuity and intelligence?

Then unravel the hidden number in this 3D optical illusion picture and test your eyes and brain.

Can You Decode the Hidden Number In This 3D Optical Illusion?

optical illusion rug find hidden number

Source: Facebook

In the image shared above, readers can see a trippy 3D optical illusion rug that gives the impression of a never-ending tunnel with geometric shapes. The inner walls of the tunnels consist of repeating square frames which have a hollow centre.

The complete sequence of this 3D optical illusion is arranged in such a spiral pattern that draws the viewer’s attention inward.

Looks mind-blowing, right?

But, is that all you see or have you missed something?

As suggested by the title, a hidden number lies within this 3D optical illusion image.

Can you identify the hidden number?

This 3D spiral optical illusion presents a good opportunity to flex your cognitive skills and use your razor-sharp intellect to spot the hidden number.

In short, it will be a great way to test your observational skills.

Only 1% with high visual acuity and intelligence can spot the hidden number in 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the hidden number?

A few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Now, how many of you could spot the hidden word within the time limit?

Congratulations if you are among those elite puzzle solvers who have spotted the hidden number.

If you couldn’t spot the number, don’t worry —we have got you covered.

Are you curious to know what the hidden number is?

The solution will be provided at the end of the article.

Get ready for the revelation of the answer.

Here we go.

3D Optical Illusion - Solution Revealed

The hidden number is 237, as shown below. The number is not visible at first glance, as the 3D optical illusion plays with perspective and depth, leading our brain to perceive it as a never-ending vortex.

optical illusion rug find hidden number solution

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

