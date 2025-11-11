You are among 1% with 4K vision if you can find out the hidden number in this 3D optical illusion rug!

Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness. Neuroscientists used optical illusion pictures to study how the brain creates the perception of reality. We tend to form a perception of reality in our brains, thanks to the brain's ability to fill in gaps in visual information. Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles regularly tend to have better problem-solving abilities and observation skills than those who don’t. Do you have high visual acuity and intelligence? Then unravel the hidden number in this 3D optical illusion picture and test your eyes and brain. Also Read: Optical Illusion Test: Only 1% can spot the hidden wolf in 5 seconds!

Can You Decode the Hidden Number In This 3D Optical Illusion? Source: Facebook In the image shared above, readers can see a trippy 3D optical illusion rug that gives the impression of a never-ending tunnel with geometric shapes. The inner walls of the tunnels consist of repeating square frames which have a hollow centre. The complete sequence of this 3D optical illusion is arranged in such a spiral pattern that draws the viewer’s attention inward. Looks mind-blowing, right? But, is that all you see or have you missed something? As suggested by the title, a hidden number lies within this 3D optical illusion image. Can you identify the hidden number? This 3D spiral optical illusion presents a good opportunity to flex your cognitive skills and use your razor-sharp intellect to spot the hidden number. In short, it will be a great way to test your observational skills.