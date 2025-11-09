RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2025
Genius IQ Test: You have a sharp brain if you can solve this math puzzle in 6 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 9, 2025, 13:21 IST

Genius IQ Test: Only highly intelligent readers can solve this math puzzle in 6 seconds. Test your IQ and problem-solving skills now!

Genius IQ Test
Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object or mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practice of such challenges enhances problem-solving skills and provides a healthy workout for the brain.

How fast is your brain?

Let’s find out!

Genius IQ Test - Solve Math Puzzle in 6 Seconds

solve the math puzzle

In the image above, a math puzzle is presented to readers.

The challenge for readers is to solve the math puzzle and find the missing value within 6 seconds.

This brain teaser will test your analytical and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study the pattern carefully.

Have you found the value of the final puzzle?

Hurry up; time is running out.

There are only a few seconds remaining.

And...

The time limit is over now!

Have you successfully solved the math puzzle?

Congratulations to the readers who solved the math puzzle within the time limit.

You people have a sharp brain.

Those who couldn’t find the value of the final step of the math puzzle need to practice such challenges regularly.

Now check out the solution provided below.

Solve the Math Puzzle: Solution

In the picture, we see that

HEART = 27965

The challenge is to find the value of the word EARTH.

Now, if we see that HEART is an anagram of the word EARTH

So if we just assign values as per the letter, we will see that

H = 2

E = 7

A = 9

R = 6

T = 5

Then EARTH becomes 79652

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

