Genius IQ Test: You have a sharp brain if you can solve this math puzzle in 6 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object or mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practice of such challenges enhances problem-solving skills and provides a healthy workout for the brain.

How fast is your brain?

Let’s find out!

Genius IQ Test - Solve Math Puzzle in 6 Seconds

In the image above, a math puzzle is presented to readers.

The challenge for readers is to solve the math puzzle and find the missing value within 6 seconds.