CAT 2025 Exam Result: IIM CAT Scorecard Releasing Today at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Exam Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025. The results are expected to be released at 6 PM on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The final answer keys were released on December 17, 2025 and the result scorecards were expected on December 19, 2025. The online scorecards allow for further rounds of admission. It will include steps like Written Ability Test (WAT), Personal Interview (PI), and Group Discussion (GD).

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table including important information of CAT 2025 Result: