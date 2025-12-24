CAT 2025 Exam Result: IIM CAT Scorecard Releasing Today at iimcat.ac.in

Key Points
CAT 2025 Exam Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025. The results are expected to be released at 6 PM on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The final answer keys were released on December 17, 2025 and the result scorecards were expected on December 19, 2025. The online scorecards allow for further rounds of admission. It will include steps like Written Ability Test (WAT), Personal Interview (PI), and Group Discussion (GD).
CAT 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table including important information of CAT 2025 Result:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|CAT 2025 Result
|Exam name
|Common Admission Test (CAT)
|Board name
|Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|iimcat.ac.in
|Frequency
|Annual
|Stream
|Management
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Exam date
|November 30, 2025
|Result date
|December 24, 2025
|Test centres
|170
|Exam slots
|3
|Login credentials
|
User ID
Password
How to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard?
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard from the official website:
- Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
- Click on the ‘Result’ link
- Enter your User ID and Password and submit to login
- In the dashboard, click on the tab for result
- CAT 2025 Result Scorecard will appear
- Review and download for future use
