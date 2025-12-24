CAT Result 2025
CAT 2025 Exam Result: IIM CAT Scorecard Releasing Today at iimcat.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 24, 2025, 12:53 IST

IIM Kozhikode is releasing the CAT 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025, expected at 6 PM on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The results were initially expected on December 19, following the final answer keys on December 17.

Key Points

  • IIM Kozhikode is releasing the CAT 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025.
  • The results are expected at 6 PM on the official website at iimcat.ac.in.
  • The CAT 2025 final answer keys were released on December 17, 2025.

CAT 2025 Exam Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 Results today, December 24, 2025. The results are expected to be released at 6 PM on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The final answer keys were released on December 17, 2025 and the result scorecards were expected on December 19, 2025. The online scorecards allow for further rounds of admission. It will include steps like Written Ability Test (WAT), Personal Interview (PI), and Group Discussion (GD). 

CAT 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table including important information of CAT 2025 Result: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CAT 2025 Result
Exam name Common Admission Test (CAT)
Board name  Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  iimcat.ac.in
Frequency  Annual 
Stream  Management 
Level  Postgraduate (PG) 
Frequency  Annual 
Exam date  November 30, 2025
Result date  December 24, 2025
Test centres  170
Exam slots  3
Login credentials 

User ID

Password 

How to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard? 

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to download the CAT 2025 Result Scorecard from the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘Result’ link
  3. Enter your User ID and Password and submit to login
  4. In the dashboard, click on the tab for result 
  5. CAT 2025 Result Scorecard will appear
  6. Review and download for future use

DIRECT LINK - CAT 2025 Login

