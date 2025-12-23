KARTET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Chance of White Christmas 2025: Which U.S. States Will See Snow? Check Probability List

By Harshita Singh
Dec 23, 2025, 03:50 EDT

With December 25 approaching this Thursday, millions are tracking the chance of a White Christmas in their area. While NOAA historical data favors the Northern Plains and Rockies, the 2025 weather patterns suggest a dip in probabilities for the East Coast due to a warm front. Here is the state-wise forecast and snow likelihood for the U.S.

Add as a preferred source on Google
White Christmas Forecast 2025
White Christmas Forecast 2025

Chance of White Christmas in the U.S. on December 25, 2025: Is there anything more magical than waking up to a blanket of fresh snow? As the holiday season gets closer, everyone is wondering what the odds are of having a White Christmas in 2025. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that a White Christmas means that there is at least one inch of snow on the ground by 7:00 a.m. on Christmas morning.

This year, the forecast paints a divided picture. While the Northern Tier, specifically Minnesota, North Dakota, and the Rockies, remains the best bet for snow, a Pacific warm front threatens to melt the chance of a White Christmas for much of the South and East Coast. 

Knowing the latest odds is important whether you want to make a snowman or just want to travel on clear roads. We look at the historical probabilities and the Christmas Weather forecast for 2025 below to see which states are getting lucky this year.

What is the White Christmas Weather Forecast 2025? 

Historical weather data provides a baseline for what to expect, but current weather patterns determine the reality. Based on data from NOAA and recent 2025 forecast models, here is the likelihood of snow for key regions.

States with High Chance of White Christmas 

The following American states have more than 70% probability of receiving snow on Christmas Eve and day this year. 

State

Region

Historical Chance

2025 Outlook

Alaska

Fairbanks/Interior

> 99%

Guaranteed. 

Heavy snowpack is currently in place.

Minnesota

Northern Tier

70% - 85%

Very High. 

Deep freeze will preserve existing snow.

North Dakota

Plains

75% - 90%

High. 

Fresh snowfall expected before Dec 25.

Idaho

Mountain Areas

60% - 90%

Likely. 

Especially in higher elevations like Sun Valley.

Vermont

Northern New England

70% - 85%

Likely. 

Burlington and ski areas are holding snow.

Michigan

Upper Peninsula

60% - 90%

High. 

Lake-effect snow is active.

Check Out - First Snowfall in the US 2025: Know When and Where Winters Will Appear First

States with Moderate to Low Chance of White Christmas

Unlike the above-mentioned U.S. States, the one tabulated below has a 50% or below likelihood of White Christmas.  

State

Region

Historical Chance

2025 Outlook

Colorado

Denver/Plains

~48%

Toss-up. 

Mountains are snowy; city chances are 50/50.

New York

NYC / Upstate

13% (City) - 60% (Upstate)

Mixed. 

Rain/Snow mix expected for the City; Snow for Upstate.

Illinois

Chicago/Midwest

~35% - 40%

Moderate. 

Cold front may bring last-minute flurries.

Massachusetts

Boston/Coastal

~20%

Low. 

Warmer Atlantic air may turn snow to rain.

Washington DC

Mid-Atlantic

6%

Very Low. 

Temperatures expected to be above freezing.

Georgia

South

< 1%

None. 

Green Christmas expected.

Check Out - What are the 12 Christmas Colors and Their Meaning?

Where to Go for Snow on Christmas this Year? 

If you are determined to see snow this year, your best bet is to head North or High. As noted by NOAA data, the Rockies (Colorado, Wyoming, Montana) and the Sierra Nevada (California) are the most reliable spots. Even if the cities are dry, a short drive into the mountains often guarantees a White Christmas.

Additionally, States like North Dakota and Minnesota rarely miss out. Their sub-freezing December temperatures ensure that once snow falls, it stays.

As we count down the final hours to Christmas 2025, the weather map offers a mix of winter wonderlands and green landscapes. While the chance of a White Christmas is solid for the Northern U.S. and mountain regions, those on the East Coast might have to settle for festive rain. Regardless of the forecast, safe travels and a happy holiday season to all! For the most accurate hour-by-hour updates, keep checking your local National Weather Service listings.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending Tags