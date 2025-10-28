NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips Game for October 28, 2025, brings another brain-twisting challenge for puzzle lovers. Today’s grid mixes up logic, math, and pattern recognition in a way that’s fun yet tricky. Whether you’re working through the Easy, Medium, or Hard levels, we’ve got you covered with all the right hints and answers to help you keep your streak going strong.
See the full NYT Pips Game hints and answers for October 28 below.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
Number (1): 1-2 (vertical).
Number (5): 1-2 (vertical); 3-0 (horizontal).
Number (0): 3-0 (horizontal).
Number (1): 1-4 (horizontal).
Number (5): 1-4 (horizontal); 1-0 (vertical).
Number (0): 1-0 (vertical)
Final result:.
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
Number (2): 0-2 (horizontal).
Number (4): 4-1 (horizontal).
Greater Than (4): 5-1 (vertical).
Number (6): 1-6 (vertical).
Equal (1): 4-1 (horizontal); 1-6 (vertical); 5-1 (vertical); 1-0 (vertical).
Number (8): 4-6 (vertical); 1-1 (vertical).
Number (0): 1-0 (vertical).
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
Number (1): 1-3 (horizontal).
Less Than (3): 1-3 (horizontal).
Number (20): 5-6 (horizontal); 5-5 (horizontal); 4-5 (vertical).
Equal (6): 6-2 (horizontal); 6-6 (horizontal).
Number (9): 3-2 (vertical); 3-5 (horizontal); 1-6 (vertical); 0-5 (horizontal).
Number (20): 3-5 (horizontal); 4-5 (vertical); 0-5 (horizontal); 5-2 (horizontal).
Number (5): 3-4 (horizontal); 5-2 (horizontal).
Number (17): 6-2 (horizontal); 6-6 (horizontal); 3-4 (horizontal); 5-1 (vertical).
Number (6): 1-6 (vertical).
Final result:
Conclusion
The NYT Pips Game for October 28, 2025, was a mix of easy starts and some seriously tough grids, especially in the hard mode with those high-value totals like 20 and 17. It’s a solid balance of logic, math, and observation that keeps every Pips fan on their toes.
Whether you breezed through or needed these hints to nudge you forward, today’s puzzle definitely sharpened those problem-solving skills. Stay tuned for NYT Pips Game Hints and Answers for October 29, 2025, to keep your winning streak alive!
