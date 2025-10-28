NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips Game for October 28, 2025, brings another brain-twisting challenge for puzzle lovers. Today’s grid mixes up logic, math, and pattern recognition in a way that’s fun yet tricky. Whether you’re working through the Easy, Medium, or Hard levels, we’ve got you covered with all the right hints and answers to help you keep your streak going strong.

See the full NYT Pips Game hints and answers for October 28 below.

Check out: NYT Pips Answers Today (October 27, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers