The Geminids meteor shower of 2025, which many people are looking forward to, will be at its most active this weekend, December 13 and 14. Astronomers say that 2025 will have the best meteor shower of the year. The Northern Hemisphere will have almost perfect conditions for viewing it. Crucially, a waning crescent Moon will not interfere until the pre-dawn hours, leaving a prime, dark window for watching. Skygazers could witness an impressive Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR) of up to 150 vivid shooting stars per hour, a rate so strong that NASA regards this December show as the year’s most reliable and dazzling spectacle. Clear skies and preparedness are all that stand between you and this extraordinary celestial event. When is the Geminids Meteor Shower 2025 Peak? Unlike many annual showers, the Geminids offer excellent visibility starting in the mid-evening, making them especially suitable for families and early stargazers.

Viewing Window Time (US Local Time) Activity Notes Peak Night Saturday, Dec. 13 – Sunday, Dec. 14 Up to 150 per hour Best activity near midnight until 2:00 AM, before moonrise. Early Evening 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM Good (50+ per hour) The radiant rises early; activity is strong even before midnight. Late Night 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM Excellent Peak ZHR occurs around 3:00 AM EST, but the rising Moon will begin to obscure fainter meteors. The radiant point, or the part of the sky where the meteors seem to come from, is in the Gemini constellation. More meteors can be seen as Gemini rises higher in the night sky. The peak time is around 2 a.m., when the constellation is at its highest. The night skies have some special gifts for you this December:

- The peak of the Geminid meteor shower

- The closest approach of 3I/ATLAS to Earth (at about 170 million miles)

- A Jupiter-Moon conjunction



Get more details on this month’s celestial sights: https://t.co/wmmYGYDqgb pic.twitter.com/hpm5fyOmTc — NASA (@NASA) December 1, 2025

Why are 2025 Geminids the 'Best Meteor Shower of the Year'? The Geminids meteor shower in 2025 is naturally stronger than the Perseids in the summer, which get more attention because of the warmer weather. It consistently sends out high rates of bright, often colorful meteors. The astronomical conditions are very good this year: Favorable Lunar Phase The Moon is a thin, waning crescent (about 27% illuminated) and will not rise until approximately 2:00 AM local time. This provides several hours of guaranteed dark, moonless skies during the shower’s highest rates, a major boost to visibility. High Meteor Rate The Geminids are reliably strong, with forecasts from the American Meteor Society (AMS) and International Meteor Organization (IMO) suggesting a peak ZHR of 120–150 meteors per hour under ideal dark-sky conditions.

Colorful Meteors Geminids are known for their bright colors, moderate speed, and unusual colors. They often look yellow, blue, or green because metallic trace elements like sodium and copper burn up in the atmosphere. How to Watch the Geminids Meteor Shower 2025 Peak? To catch the dazzling spectacle of the Geminid meteor shower, you do not need binoculars or a telescope. In fact, specialized equipment will only limit your field of view. Follow these tips endorsed by official skywatching organizations: The single most important factor is finding a safe location far away from the city and street lights. This is vital to seeing the fainter meteors.

Give your eyes at least 30 minutes in the darkness to fully adjust to night vision. Avoid looking at white light sources, including phone screens, during this time.

Mid-December nights are freezing. Bundle up with layers, blankets, and a thermos of a warm beverage. Use a reclining lawn chair or lie flat on a mat to avoid neck strain.

Meteors can appear in any part of the sky, but the shower appears to radiate from the Gemini constellation, which rises in the east in the early evening. Look slightly away from the radiant to capture the longest, brightest streaks.

Meteor activity often comes in bursts. Plan to spend at least an hour outside to significantly increase your chances of seeing the most spectacular fireballs.