Meteor Showers List 2025: When & How to See the Shooting Stars this Year in the US

A spectacular year for stargazing awaits with major meteor showers like the Perseids and Geminids gracing the US sky. Recent data shows that favorable moon phases will create optimal viewing conditions, particularly for the upcoming Perseids, offering a chance for US-based observers to witness dozens of shooting stars per hour.

ByHarshita Singh
Aug 6, 2025, 03:45 EDT
Perseid Meteor Shower and stars with Milky Way startrails.

The list of meteor showers for 2025 promises some truly amazing sights for people all over the world, not just in the US. After the excitement of the twin Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids showers in July, stargazers all over the US are looking forward to the next big show. The American Meteor Society says that many of this year's meteor showers, like the famous Perseids and Geminids, will have good moon conditions, which will make the skies darker and make it easier to see them.

This guide is your must-have meteor shower calendar for 2025. It tells you when the next meteor shower will happen and how to make the most of these amazing natural light shows, from finding the best spot to watching them.

2025 Meteor Showers List for the US Skywatchers

Here is a list of upcoming meteor showers visible in the US for 2025. The best viewing conditions are often a moonless night and a location away from city lights.

Major Meteor Showers in 2025

The most powerful and reliable meteor showers of the year are the major ones. When conditions are right, they can make a lot of meteors—sometimes more than 50 per hour—so the show is really amazing.

Meteor Shower Name

Activity Dates

Peak Date(s)

Max Meteors/Hour

Parent Body

Quadrantids

Dec 28 - Jan 16

Jan 3-4

120

Asteroid 2003 EH1

Lyrids

Apr 14 - Apr 30

Apr 22-23

18

Comet Thatcher

Eta Aquariids

Apr 15 - May 27

May 4-5

50

Halley's Comet

Perseids

Jul 17 - Aug 24

Aug 12-13

100

Comet Swift-Tuttle

Orionids

Oct 2 - Nov 7

Oct 21-22

20

Halley's Comet

Leonids

Nov 6 - Nov 30

Nov 17-18

15

Comet Tempel-Tuttle

Geminids

Dec 4 - Dec 20

Dec 13-14

150

Asteroid 3200 Phaethon

Ursids

Dec 17 - Dec 26

Dec 22-23

10

Comet Tuttle

Minor Meter Showers in 2025

Minor meteor showers usually aren't as strong as major ones, and they don't produce as many meteors per hour. They aren't as bright, but they still give dedicated skywatchers a great chance to see a few shooting stars.

Meteor Shower Name

Activity Dates

Peak Date(s)

Max Meteors/Hour

Parent Body

Alpha Capricornids

Jul 3 - Aug 15

Jul 30-31

5

Comet 169P/NEAT

Southern Delta Aquariids

Jul 12 - Aug 23

Jul 30-31

25

Comet 96P/Machholz

Draconids

Oct 6 - Oct 10

Oct 8-9

10

Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner

Southern Taurids

Oct 13 - Nov 27

Nov 4-5

5

Comet 2P/Encke

Northern Taurids

Oct 13 - Dec 2

Nov 12

5

Asteroid 2004 TG10

Monocerotids

Nov 23 - Dec 24

Dec 10

2

Comet C/1917 F1 (Mellish)
How to See the Meteor Shower Tonight in the US? 

To catch a glimpse of these celestial spectacles, you don't need expensive equipment. The best way to see a meteor shower is without any tools. Here are some easy but helpful tips to make your experience better:

  • Find a dark spot. Light pollution is the worst thing for stargazing. Go to a park or the countryside away from the city. The darker the location, the more meteors you'll see.

  • It takes your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to get used to the dark. So, be patient and get comfortable. Dress in layers, grab a blanket or a reclining chair, and settle in for at least an hour. Meteors often appear in spurts.

  • While each shower has a radiant point where meteors appear to originate, they can streak across any part of the sky. Instead of looking at one place, look up and try to see as much of the sky as you can. Avoid looking directly at the radiant point for better chances of seeing meteors with longer tails.

NASA's predictions and other official astronomical data say that the meteor showers in 2025 will be a beautiful display of cosmic dust. You can turn a normal night into an amazing experience by following a few simple tips. You can even see the universe's own fireworks from your backyard! So write it down on your calendar, go outside, and enjoy the show!

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

FAQs

  • What is the biggest meteor shower in US history?  
    +
    The most intense meteor shower on record in U.S. history was the Leonid meteor storm of November 1833. Accounts from the time described thousands of meteors per hour, with some estimating the number to be as high as 100,000. The event was so dramatic that it was widely referred to as "the night the stars fell."
  • What is the upcoming meteor shower in the US?
    +
    The next major meteor shower to watch for in the US is the Perseids, which will peak on the night of August 12-13, 2025. This is one of the most popular annual showers, known for producing a high number of bright meteors.
  • Where in America can you see a Meteor Shower in August 2025?
    +
    The Perseid meteor shower, which peaks on the night of August 12-13, is visible across the entire continental United States. The best viewing locations are those far from city lights with a wide, unobstructed view of the night sky. While the Perseids' radiant point is in the constellation Perseus, meteors can appear anywhere.

