The list of meteor showers for 2025 promises some truly amazing sights for people all over the world, not just in the US. After the excitement of the twin Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids showers in July, stargazers all over the US are looking forward to the next big show. The American Meteor Society says that many of this year's meteor showers, like the famous Perseids and Geminids, will have good moon conditions, which will make the skies darker and make it easier to see them.

This guide is your must-have meteor shower calendar for 2025. It tells you when the next meteor shower will happen and how to make the most of these amazing natural light shows, from finding the best spot to watching them.

2025 Meteor Showers List for the US Skywatchers

Here is a list of upcoming meteor showers visible in the US for 2025. The best viewing conditions are often a moonless night and a location away from city lights.