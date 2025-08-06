The list of meteor showers for 2025 promises some truly amazing sights for people all over the world, not just in the US. After the excitement of the twin Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids showers in July, stargazers all over the US are looking forward to the next big show. The American Meteor Society says that many of this year's meteor showers, like the famous Perseids and Geminids, will have good moon conditions, which will make the skies darker and make it easier to see them.
This guide is your must-have meteor shower calendar for 2025. It tells you when the next meteor shower will happen and how to make the most of these amazing natural light shows, from finding the best spot to watching them.
2025 Meteor Showers List for the US Skywatchers
Here is a list of upcoming meteor showers visible in the US for 2025. The best viewing conditions are often a moonless night and a location away from city lights.
Major Meteor Showers in 2025
The most powerful and reliable meteor showers of the year are the major ones. When conditions are right, they can make a lot of meteors—sometimes more than 50 per hour—so the show is really amazing.
|
Meteor Shower Name
|
Activity Dates
|
Peak Date(s)
|
Max Meteors/Hour
|
Parent Body
|
Dec 28 - Jan 16
|
Jan 3-4
|
120
|
Asteroid 2003 EH1
|
Lyrids
|
Apr 14 - Apr 30
|
Apr 22-23
|
18
|
Comet Thatcher
|
Eta Aquariids
|
Apr 15 - May 27
|
May 4-5
|
50
|
Halley's Comet
|
Jul 17 - Aug 24
|
Aug 12-13
|
100
|
Comet Swift-Tuttle
|
Orionids
|
Oct 2 - Nov 7
|
Oct 21-22
|
20
|
Halley's Comet
|
Leonids
|
Nov 6 - Nov 30
|
Nov 17-18
|
15
|
Comet Tempel-Tuttle
|
Geminids
|
Dec 4 - Dec 20
|
Dec 13-14
|
150
|
Asteroid 3200 Phaethon
|
Ursids
|
Dec 17 - Dec 26
|
Dec 22-23
|
10
|
Comet Tuttle
August 2025 skywatch: Perseid meteor shower, full moon, Venus and Jupiter pic.twitter.com/YOsWqxV4vA— Future Science (@OrgPhysics) August 3, 2025
Minor Meter Showers in 2025
Minor meteor showers usually aren't as strong as major ones, and they don't produce as many meteors per hour. They aren't as bright, but they still give dedicated skywatchers a great chance to see a few shooting stars.
|
Meteor Shower Name
|
Activity Dates
|
Peak Date(s)
|
Max Meteors/Hour
|
Parent Body
|
Alpha Capricornids
|
Jul 3 - Aug 15
|
Jul 30-31
|
5
|
Comet 169P/NEAT
|
Southern Delta Aquariids
|
Jul 12 - Aug 23
|
Jul 30-31
|
25
|
Comet 96P/Machholz
|
Draconids
|
Oct 6 - Oct 10
|
Oct 8-9
|
10
|
Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner
|
Southern Taurids
|
Oct 13 - Nov 27
|
Nov 4-5
|
5
|
Comet 2P/Encke
|
Northern Taurids
|
Oct 13 - Dec 2
|
Nov 12
|
5
|
Asteroid 2004 TG10
|
Monocerotids
|
Nov 23 - Dec 24
|
Dec 10
|
2
|
Comet C/1917 F1 (Mellish)
How to See the Meteor Shower Tonight in the US?
To catch a glimpse of these celestial spectacles, you don't need expensive equipment. The best way to see a meteor shower is without any tools. Here are some easy but helpful tips to make your experience better:
-
Find a dark spot. Light pollution is the worst thing for stargazing. Go to a park or the countryside away from the city. The darker the location, the more meteors you'll see.
-
It takes your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to get used to the dark. So, be patient and get comfortable. Dress in layers, grab a blanket or a reclining chair, and settle in for at least an hour. Meteors often appear in spurts.
-
While each shower has a radiant point where meteors appear to originate, they can streak across any part of the sky. Instead of looking at one place, look up and try to see as much of the sky as you can. Avoid looking directly at the radiant point for better chances of seeing meteors with longer tails.
Did You Read - Full Moon in July 2025: Why It’s Called Buck Moon and When It Rises in the US
NASA's predictions and other official astronomical data say that the meteor showers in 2025 will be a beautiful display of cosmic dust. You can turn a normal night into an amazing experience by following a few simple tips. You can even see the universe's own fireworks from your backyard! So write it down on your calendar, go outside, and enjoy the show!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation