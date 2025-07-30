Leagues Cup 2025: Check Schedule, Host Cities and Location

The 2025 Leagues Cup has begun, and with it, momentous excitement as top clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexico's Liga MX come together for a month-long competition for regional dominance. Beginning July 29 and running through August 31 at stadiums across the United States and Canada, this year's tournament features a different format that ensures every matchup is cross-league (until the quarterfinals). 36 teams (18 from MLS and 18 from Liga MX) will be competing for the prestige of winning a rival trophy, and securing a place in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup, promising rivalries, end-to-end action, and breakout players. The Columbus Crew (2024 MLS Champions) will seek to defend their title, and Inter Miami will be seeking redemption. Overall, everyone is primed to view the excitement of the North American soccer scene.

Check Out: FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Host Nations, Full Schedule, Fixtures and Teams Who will lift the #LeaguesCup2025 trophy? 🏆🤔 pic.twitter.com/pKvguKdF8H — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 29, 2025 Schedule for the Leagues Cup 2025 The 2025 Leagues Cup schedule is packed with excitement, running from July 29 to August 31 and featuring a streamlined structure designed to maximize MLS vs. Liga MX matchups. The tournament begins with the group stage, also known as Phase One, from July 29 to August 7. During this period, all 36 teams, 18 from Major League Soccer and 18 from Liga MX, compete in three interleague matches each, ensuring fans get a true cross-border rivalry feel from the start. After the group stage, the top four teams from each league (based on points earned) move on to the quarterfinals, which take place on August 19-20. The tournament continues with the semifinals on August 26-27, and wraps up with the Third-Place match and Final, both held on August 31.

With each phase of the tournament, we are drumming up stronger teams while raising the stakes for the top finishers as they qualify for the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. The matches are hosted in stadiums across the U.S. and Canada, which gives it a continental feel. The structure ensures that there will be no intra-league contests until the semifinals, but for the most part, this tournament will provide plenty of MLS vs. Liga MX rivalries. Hosting and Location for the 2025 Leagues Cup The 2025 Leagues Cup is set to take place in a variety of stadiums across the United States and Canada, making it a truly North American celebration of soccer. During both the group stage and knockout rounds, matches will be held at the home venues of the participating MLS teams, creating an electric atmosphere in cities all over the continent.