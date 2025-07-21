TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu SSLC Marks Memo Release Soon at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: The TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 will be announced by officials on the official website next week. TN SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted from July 4 to 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the TN class 10 supplementary exams can check the results through the link on the official website.
It must be noted that the TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025 was announced on July 25, 2025. Considering this, it is likelty that the TN SSLC supplementary result will be announced next week. Students are advised to visit the official website of DGE Tamil NAdu for latest updates.
To qualify the exams candidates are required to score a minimum of 35 marks in the subjects they have attempted. TN SSLC supplementary result 2025 will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the TN SSLC registration number.
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Highlights
TN Class 10 supplementary exams are conducted by the board for those students who were unable to clear their SSLC main board exam. Check exam related details below
|
Exam Board
|
Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu
|
Exam Name
|
Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate Exams
|
Result Name
|
Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2025
|
10th supplementary exam date 2025
|
July 4 to 10, 2025
|
Tamil Nadu 10th supplementary Result Website
|
tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in
|
Login credentials
|
Registration numb er and Date of Birth
Where to Check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025
TS SSLC Supplementary result 2025 will be available on the official result portal of the board. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams will be able to check the result through the link on the official result portal. Candidates can check the TN SSLC Supplementary result 2025 at tnresults.nic.in.
TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Steps to Check Results
The link for candidates to check SSLC Supplementary result 2025 will be available on the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official website for TN SSLC results
Step 2: Click on the 10th supplementary result link
Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth
Step 4: The marksheets will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference
