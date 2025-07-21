TN 10th Supplementary Result 2025: DGE Tamil Nadu SSLC Marks Memo Release Soon at tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: The TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 will be announced by officials on the official website next week. TN SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted from July 4 to 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the TN class 10 supplementary exams can check the results through the link on the official website.

It must be noted that the TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025 was announced on July 25, 2025. Considering this, it is likelty that the TN SSLC supplementary result will be announced next week. Students are advised to visit the official website of DGE Tamil NAdu for latest updates.

To qualify the exams candidates are required to score a minimum of 35 marks in the subjects they have attempted. TN SSLC supplementary result 2025 will be available on the official website dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the TN SSLC registration number.