India’s Capital City: Is it Delhi or New Delhi? Also, Check the Differences Between Them

Many people who are living in the capital city of India actually do not know what the capital of India is. Is it Delhi or New Delhi? If you are not familiar, do not feel shame; even the locals who are living in Delhi also do not know exactly the capital of India. Many people think that Delhi and New Delhi are the same, but have different names, and their perception about Delhi and New Delhi is the same, which is wrong. So, in this article, we will clear all the doubts regarding what the capital of India is: Delhi or New Delhi? Are they the same, or are there any differences between them? Let’s dive into this article and explore in detail. What is the capital of India? New Delhi is the capital of India, and many will confuse Delhi with the capital of India, but their perception is wrong. Delhi is one of the union territories of India, which comprises a legislature, and officially it is called the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT), not the capital of India.

What is the history of Delhi, and why is it considered a historical capital? Delhi was the historical capital of the Delhi Sultanate and the Mughals. In 1206, when the Delhi Sultanate came to power, Delhi was set to be the capital due to its geographical location and its position as the heart of India, making it easier to rule over India. As we know, Delhi is located on the banks of the Yamuna River and is on the way of northern-western routes which connect the Punjab to Afghanistan. As for dominance ruling toward every direction, from north or moving east or moving to Deccan as southward, it is easy and manageable in every area for ruling. In the Mughal period also, Delhi was the capital, but later on they shifted their capital toward Agra. When did New Delhi become the capital of India? During the British rule, as earlier, the British were ruling from Bengal due to its location for raw material resources and productivity, and goods were easily exported and imported due to easily connecting sea routes from the Bay of Bengal sea. But later on in 1911, finally the British replaced the location of capital of India, and they shifted the capital of India toward New Delhi during the third Delhi Durbar which is helf in 1911.

What is the differences between Delhi and New Delhi Often, Delhi and New Delhi are interchangeable and have a similar perception about Delhi and New Delhi, but Delhi is a large municipal and metropolitan area consisting of 11 districts and is considered the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT), but New Delhi is among the 11 districts of Delhi, and it is considered the capital of India. Below in the table, check all the differences between Delhi and New Delhi: Aspect Delhi New Delhi Location Situated in northern India, it is surrounded by Haryana on three sides and borders Uttar Pradesh. A centrally located district within Delhi, officially designated as the capital of India. Historical Background Boasts an ancient legacy, having been the seat of power for many dynasties and empires. Came into existence in 1911 when the British decided to shift the capital from Kolkata to Delhi. Governance Functions as the national capital and the administrative hub of the larger Delhi region. Specifically built as the administrative and ceremonial centre of British India; continues as the seat of India's central government. Administration Administered by the Delhi Government, which includes the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor. Managed primarily by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and parts by the Delhi Cantonment Board. Landmarks Hosts iconic heritage sites such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Qutub Minar, and bustling Chandni Chowk. Characterised by official buildings and monuments like the Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and India Gate. Population Heavily populated with vibrant, mixed communities and traditional localities like Old Delhi. Comparatively less crowded; home to government quarters, embassies, and elite residential zones.

What are the constitutional statuses of Delhi and New Delhi? The Indian Constitution declares the capital to be the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) under Article 239AA, and the areas which come under Delhi subsequently as the capital are New Delhi. As the central government and the local Delhi government have to refer to the areas as required, the main administrative system and all important constitutional bodies lie in the capital city of India, which is New Delhi only. Check all its criteria given below in the table: Criteria Delhi New Delhi Historical Significance Delhi’s roots go back to the 6th century BCE, with a rich past shaped by numerous dynasties. Named in 1927, New Delhi was formally inaugurated as the new capital of British India in 1931. Cultural Heritage Known for iconic landmarks like the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Humayun’s Tomb, and the Lotus Temple. Features significant government and heritage sites such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, and Parliament. Districts Comprises 11 districts including: North North-East North-West West South South-West South-East Central, East, Shahdara New Delhi Constitutes one of the 11 districts within the larger territory of Delhi. Geographical Distinction Spans a total area of about 46,208 square kilometres, making it a vast metropolitan region. Covers a much smaller area of approximately 42.7 square kilometres within the Delhi territory.