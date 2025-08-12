IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Allotment Results Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final phase allotment results will be announced soon. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Aug 12, 2025, 16:14 IST
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Allotment Results
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Allotment: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, will soon be releasing the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment results. The third and final phase of seat allotment results were to be announced on August 4, 2025. As per reports, there is a delay due to the court order issued.

As per media reports, the delay in the announcement of the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment results is due to petitions being filed by candidates who studied class 12 outside Andhra Pradesh but claim domicile in the state.   As per details available, the petitioners claim that although they completed classes 1 to 10 in Andhra Pradesh and hold permanent domicile documents, they are being classified as non-locals because they completed their intermediate education elsewhere.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment Date and Time

The AP EAPCET counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment results were to be announced on August 4, 2025. Due to a delay, however, the revised schedule is expected to be confirmed by authorities soon. Candidates can check their AP EAMCET counselling final phase allotment result at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

How to Check AP EAMCET Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Result

The AP EAPCET counselling 2025 final phase seat allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the final phase seat allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Final allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference


