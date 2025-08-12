AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Allotment Results Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Round Allotment: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, will soon be releasing the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment results. The third and final phase of seat allotment results were to be announced on August 4, 2025. As per reports, there is a delay due to the court order issued.

As per media reports, the delay in the announcement of the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment results is due to petitions being filed by candidates who studied class 12 outside Andhra Pradesh but claim domicile in the state. As per details available, the petitioners claim that although they completed classes 1 to 10 in Andhra Pradesh and hold permanent domicile documents, they are being classified as non-locals because they completed their intermediate education elsewhere.