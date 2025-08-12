Rajasthan NEET 2025: UG Choice Filling Form Begin at rajugneet2025.com; Direct link here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: SMS Medical College, JLN Marg Jaipur, the NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling Board, Rajasthan has started the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Choice Filling window today, August 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at rajugneet2025.in to fill their choices online. Candidates must fill and lock their MBBS and BDS choices by August 14, 2025. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of seat availability and candidate's preferences and merit rank.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview
Students can find the details of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
SMS Medical College, JLN Marg Jaipur
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
rajugneet2025.com
|
State
|
Rajasthan
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Courses
|
MBBS
|
Choice filling dates
|
August 12 - 14, 2025
|
Security deposit per quota
|
Government: INR 50,000
Management: INR 2L
NRI: INR 5L
BDS: INR 10,000
|
Seat matrix
|
MBBS seats: 5,668
BDS seats: 1,442
|
Log in credentials
|
Registration number
Password
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling DIRECT LINK
Also Read:
- IIT JAM 2026 Registration: IIT JAM 2026: Registration Starts From Sept 5 on jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here
- NEET PG Result 2025 Date: NEET PG Result 2025: Result Date Announced, Check Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Analysis
How to Fill Choices for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill and lock their choices online on the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at rajugneet2025.com
- On the homepage, click on ‘Fill Choices’ on left panel
- In the log in window, enter your Registration ID and Password and login
- In the candidate dashboard, verify your mentioned details
- Head over and fill your choices
- Select and arrange your preferred colleges in order of your priority
- Review your choices and lock them
- Submit the form and download a PDF of it for future use
Related Stories
Also Read:
- Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2025: CG Merit List For MBBS, BDS Release Today; Steps to download PDF here
- DCET 2025: KEA Begins Round 2 Option Entry Form at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Details here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation