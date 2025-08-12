Rajasthan NEET 2025: UG Choice Filling Form Begin at rajugneet2025.com; Direct link here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: SMS Medical College, JLN Marg Jaipur, the NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling Board, Rajasthan has started the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Choice Filling window today, August 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at rajugneet2025.in to fill their choices online. Candidates must fill and lock their MBBS and BDS choices by August 14, 2025. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of seat availability and candidate's preferences and merit rank.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview

Students can find the details of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: