Rajasthan NEET 2025: UG Choice Filling Form Begin at rajugneet2025.com; Direct link here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling window is now open where candidates can fill and lock their MBBS and BDS choices online at rajugneet2025.in till August 14, 2025.

Aug 12, 2025
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: SMS Medical College, JLN Marg Jaipur, the NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling Board, Rajasthan has started the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Choice Filling window today, August 12, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at rajugneet2025.in to fill their choices online. Candidates must fill and lock their MBBS and BDS choices by August 14, 2025. The seat allotment will be done on the basis of seat availability and candidate's preferences and merit rank. 

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview 

Students can find the details of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview

Details 

Event name 

Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025

Board name 

SMS Medical College, JLN Marg Jaipur

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

rajugneet2025.com

State 

Rajasthan 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Courses 

MBBS
BDS

Choice filling dates 

August 12 - 14, 2025

Security deposit per quota

Government: INR 50,000

Management: INR 2L

NRI: INR 5L 

BDS: INR 10,000

Seat matrix

MBBS seats: 5,668

BDS seats: 1,442

Log in credentials 

Registration number

Password 

How to Fill Choices for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill and lock their choices online on the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025:

  1. Visit the official website at rajugneet2025.com
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Fill Choices’ on left panel 
  3. In the log in window, enter your Registration ID and Password and login
  4. In the candidate dashboard, verify your mentioned details
  5. Head over and fill your choices
  6. Select and arrange your preferred colleges in order of your priority
  7. Review your choices and lock them
  8. Submit the form and download a PDF of it for future use

