NEET PG Result 2025: Result Soon, Check Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Analysis

NEET PG Result 2025 date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 on August 3, 2025. According to past year trends, the NBE is expected to release the NEET PG Result 2025 within one month of the exam, i.e., September 3, 2025.

The exams were held for over 2.42 lakh applicants across the country in online mode in 233 centres. Candidates can keep up with the official update on the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG Examination 2025 Key Details

Students can check the important details related to NEET PG Examination 2025 here: