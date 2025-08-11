NEET PG Result 2025: Result Soon, Check Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Analysis

NEET PG Result 2025 date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 on August 3, 2025. According to past year trends, the NBE is expected to release the NEET PG Result 2025 within one month of the exam, i.e., September 3, 2025.
The exams were held for over 2.42 lakh applicants across the country in online mode in 233 centres. Candidates can keep up with the official update on the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.
NEET PG Examination 2025 Key Details
Students can check the important details related to NEET PG Examination 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG)
|
Board name
|
National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
nbe.edu.in
natboard.edu.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Exam date
|
August 3, 2025
|
Result date
|
September 3, 2025 (expected)
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Types
|
All India Quota Seats
State Quota Seats
|
Scale
|
Nationwide
NEET PG Result 2025 Qualifying Cutoff
The following table carries the NEET PG 2025 qualifying cutoff percentile:
|
Category
|
NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Cutoff Percentile
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
50th percentile
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
40th percentile
|
UR PWD
|
45th percentile
NEET PG Result 2025 Expected Cutoff
NBEMS sets the cutoff marks depending on several factors like seat availability, performance of students, etc. candidates can get an idea of the cutoff set for the academic year 2025-26 here:
|
Category
|
Expected NEET PG 2025 Cutoff Percentile
|
Expected NEET PG Cutoff 2025 Marks
|
Unreserved (UR)
|
50th percentile
|
275-320
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
40th percentile
|
230-250
|
UR PWD
|
40th percentile
|
250-270
NEET PG Result 2025 Previous Year Cutoffs
NEET PG 2024 Cut off
|
Category
|
NEET PG 2024 Qualifying Percentile
|
NEET PG Cut-off Marks 2024
|
UR/EWS
|
50th percentile
|
291
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
40th percentile
|
257
|
UR PWD
|
45th percentile
|
274
NEET PG 2023 Cut off
|
Category
|
NEET PG 2023 Qualifying Percentile
|
NEET PG Cut-off Marks 2023
|
UR
|
50th percentile
|
291
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
40th percentile
|
257
|
UR PWD
|
45th percentile
|
274
NEET PG 2022 Cut off
|
Category
|
NEET PG 2022 Qualifying Percentile
|
NEET PG Cutoff Marks 2022
|
UR
|
25th percentile
|
201
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
15th percentile
|
169
|
UR PWD
|
20th percentile
|
186
NEET PG 2021 Cut off
|
Category
|
NEET PG 2021 Qualifying Percentile
|
NEET PG Cutoff Marks 2021
|
UR
|
35th percentile
|
247
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
30th percentile
|
229
|
UR PWD
|
25th percentile
|
210
