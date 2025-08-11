UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
NEET PG Result 2025: Result Soon, Check Expected and Previous Year Cutoff Analysis

NEET PG Result 2025 date: NBEMS conducted the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3, 2025. The results are expected by September 3, 2025 as per historical trends. Candidates can find official updates on nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

Aug 11, 2025, 17:16 IST
Check NEET PG Result 2025 date and expected cutoff here.
NEET PG Result 2025 date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 on August 3, 2025. According to past year trends, the NBE is expected to release the NEET PG Result 2025 within one month of the exam, i.e., September 3, 2025

The exams were held for over 2.42 lakh applicants across the country in online mode in 233 centres. Candidates can keep up with the official update on the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in

NEET PG Examination 2025 Key Details 

Students can check the important details related to NEET PG Examination 2025 here:

Overview 

Details

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG)

Board name 

National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

nbe.edu.in 

natboard.edu.in

Stream 

Medical 

Exam date 

August 3, 2025

Result date 

September 3, 2025 (expected)

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Types

All India Quota Seats 

State Quota Seats

Scale 

Nationwide 

NEET PG Result 2025 Qualifying Cutoff

The following table carries the NEET PG 2025 qualifying cutoff percentile:

Category 

NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Cutoff Percentile

Unreserved (UR)

50th percentile 

SC/ST/OBC

40th percentile 

UR PWD

45th percentile 

NEET PG Result 2025 Expected Cutoff

NBEMS sets the cutoff marks depending on several factors like seat availability, performance of students, etc. candidates can get an idea of the cutoff set for the academic year 2025-26 here:

Category

Expected NEET PG 2025 Cutoff Percentile 

Expected NEET PG Cutoff 2025 Marks

Unreserved (UR)

50th percentile

275-320

SC/ST/OBC

40th percentile

230-250

UR PWD

40th percentile

250-270

NEET PG Result 2025 Previous Year Cutoffs

NEET PG 2024 Cut off

Category

NEET PG 2024 Qualifying Percentile

NEET PG Cut-off Marks 2024

UR/EWS

50th percentile

291

SC/ST/OBC

40th percentile

257

UR PWD

45th percentile

274

NEET PG 2023 Cut off

Category 

NEET PG 2023 Qualifying Percentile

NEET PG Cut-off Marks 2023

UR

50th percentile

291

SC/ST/OBC

40th percentile

257

UR PWD

45th percentile

274

NEET PG 2022 Cut off

Category

NEET PG 2022 Qualifying Percentile

NEET PG Cutoff Marks 2022

UR

25th percentile

201

SC/ST/OBC

15th percentile

169

UR PWD

20th percentile

186

NEET PG 2021 Cut off

Category

NEET PG 2021 Qualifying Percentile

NEET PG Cutoff Marks 2021

UR

35th percentile

247

SC/ST/OBC

30th percentile

229

UR PWD

25th percentile

210

