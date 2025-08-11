TG EdCET 2025 Round 1 College-Wise Selection List Released; Check Here

News

Telangana EdCET 2025: TSCHE has released the provisional TG EdCET 2025 B.Ed. Phase-I college-wise selection list on August 9, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Telangana EdCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TG EdCET 2025 BEd. Phase-I Provisional College-wise Selection List on August 9, 2025. Candidates who completed the web options can visit the official website to check their allotment status at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The list is prepared on the basis of merit, category, and web preferences submitted by candidates. TG EdCET 2025 Phase-1 Counselling DIRECT LINK TG EdCET 2025 BEd. Important Dates Candidates can check the following set of important TG EdCET 2025 BEd. events: Event Date Phase 1 Web Options Entry August 4 - 5, 2025 Edit Web Options August 6, 2025 Provisional College-wise Selection List August 9, 2025 Reporting to Allotted Colleges August 11 - 14, 2025 Commencement of Classes August 18, 2025

Candidates must follow the prescribed schedule for every part of the counselling process. The board will issue a SMS alert to the registered candidates notifying them of their selection status. Also Read: TNEA 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Status Released at tneaonline.org; Seat Confirmation on Aug 11th Documents Required for TG EdCET BEd. Counselling 2025 Candidates must carry the following documents to their allotted colleges for TG EdCET BEd. Counselling 2025: Original TG EdCET 2025 Rank Card

Degree/ Provisional Certificate

SSC and Intermediate Certificates

Transfer Certificate

Category certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Residence Certificates

Fee Receipt Also Read: CBSE Will Setup Own Community Radio Station for Students and Teachers; Details Here