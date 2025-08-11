TG EdCET 2025 Round 1 College-Wise Selection List Released; Check Here

Telangana EdCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TG EdCET 2025 BEd. Phase-I Provisional College-wise Selection List on August 9, 2025. Candidates who completed the web options can visit the official website to check their allotment status at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The list is prepared on the basis of merit, category, and web preferences submitted by candidates.
TG EdCET 2025 BEd. Important Dates
Candidates can check the following set of important TG EdCET 2025 BEd. events:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Phase 1 Web Options Entry
|
August 4 - 5, 2025
|
Edit Web Options
|
August 6, 2025
|
Provisional College-wise Selection List
|
August 9, 2025
|
Reporting to Allotted Colleges
|
August 11 - 14, 2025
|
Commencement of Classes
|
August 18, 2025
Candidates must follow the prescribed schedule for every part of the counselling process. The board will issue a SMS alert to the registered candidates notifying them of their selection status.
Documents Required for TG EdCET BEd. Counselling 2025
Candidates must carry the following documents to their allotted colleges for TG EdCET BEd. Counselling 2025:
- Original TG EdCET 2025 Rank Card
- Degree/ Provisional Certificate
- SSC and Intermediate Certificates
- Transfer Certificate
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Income Certificate (if applicable)
- EWS Certificate (if applicable)
- Residence Certificates
- Fee Receipt
Candidates must be aware that their name in the selection list does not guarantee their admission until they get their documents verified and payment of the tuition fee.
