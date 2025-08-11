UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

TG EdCET 2025 Round 1 College-Wise Selection List Released; Check Here

Telangana EdCET 2025: TSCHE has released the provisional TG EdCET 2025 B.Ed. Phase-I college-wise selection list on August 9, 2025. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 11, 2025, 12:56 IST
Register for Result Updates

Telangana EdCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TG EdCET 2025 BEd. Phase-I Provisional College-wise Selection List on August 9, 2025. Candidates who completed the web options can visit the official website to check their allotment status at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in. The list is prepared on the basis of merit, category, and web preferences submitted by candidates.

TG EdCET 2025 Phase-1 Counselling DIRECT LINK

TG EdCET 2025 BEd. Important Dates

Candidates can check the following set of important TG EdCET 2025 BEd. events:

Event

Date

Phase 1 Web Options Entry 

August 4 - 5, 2025

Edit Web Options

August 6, 2025

Provisional College-wise Selection List

August 9, 2025

Reporting to Allotted Colleges

August 11 - 14, 2025

Commencement of Classes

August 18, 2025

Candidates must follow the prescribed schedule for every part of the counselling process. The board will issue a SMS alert to the registered candidates notifying them of their selection status.

Also Read: TNEA 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Status Released at tneaonline.org; Seat Confirmation on Aug 11th

Documents Required for TG EdCET BEd. Counselling 2025

Candidates must carry the following documents to their allotted colleges for TG EdCET BEd. Counselling 2025:

  • Original TG EdCET 2025 Rank Card
  • Degree/ Provisional Certificate
  • SSC and Intermediate Certificates
  • Transfer Certificate 
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Income Certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS Certificate (if applicable)
  • Residence Certificates
  • Fee Receipt

Also Read: CBSE Will Setup Own Community Radio Station for Students and Teachers; Details Here

Related Stories

Candidates must be aware that their name in the selection list does not guarantee their admission until they get their documents verified and payment of the tuition fee.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News