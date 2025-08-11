UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Will Setup Own Community Radio Station for Students and Teachers; Details Here

The CBSE plans to launch a community radio station for students, teachers, and other stakeholders. The board already runs different services for the students, including a regular podcast for classes 9 to 12.

Aug 11, 2025, 12:06 IST
CBSE to open community radio for students and teachers
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to set up community radio exclusively for students, teachers and other stakeholders. The proposal was approved at a recent governing body meeting where the officials decided to move forward with a license application, a senior official said.

"The proposal to set up a community radio station was approved by the board's Governing Body. It was decided that consultative meetings will be held in the next six months with stakeholders and experts for preparing and processing applications for community radio license details," a senior CBSE official said.

‘Shiksha Vani’ Podcast by CBSE

‘Shiksha Vani’ podcast, run by CBSE educates students of classes 9-12 on various subjects in audio format on Play Store for Android users. The podcast has released around 400 pieces of content following the NCERT curriculum. "The modalities of the content which will be broadcast on the community radio station will be worked out once the license is procured," the official added.

CBSE Community Radio

A Community Radio falls in the third tier in radio broadcasting. Set up and maintained by local communities, a community radio station is a low-power radio station covering a locality of low coverage. It features voices of the local community, especially marginalised sections of society, on issues concerning health, nutrition, education, agriculture etc. the scope of inclusivity increases since the broadcast is in local languages and dialects.

