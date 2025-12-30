ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Exam Schedule Released, Download at icsi.edu

Key Points
- ICSI CS June 2026 Professional and Executive Syllabus 2022 exam timetable released
- CS June 2026 Professional and Executive exams to be held from June 1 to 7, 2026
- Exam to be held in a single session from 9 AM to 12.15 PM
ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Timetable: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET June 2026 and CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Examination schedule. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can download the schedule for the exam through the PDF link available on the official website.
According to the schedule released, the ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional syllabus 2022 examination will be conducted from June 1 to 7, 2026. The exam will be held in a single session from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. Candidates appearing for the exams can also download the exam timetable PDF through the link on the official website - icsi.edu.
CS Executive and Professional Exam June 2026 Schedule
|Date & Day
|Executive Programme
(Syllabus – 2022)
|Professional Programme
(Syllabus – 2022)
|01.06.2026
Monday
|Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group-1)
|Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (Group-1)
|02.06.2026
Tuesday
|Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group-2)
|Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group-2)
|03.06.2026
Wednesday
|Company Law and Practice (Group-1)
|Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group-1)
|04.06.2026
Thursday
|Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group-2)
|Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group-2)
|05.06.2026
Friday
|Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group-1)
|Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group-1)
|06.06.2026
Saturday
|Tax Laws and Practice (Group-2)
|Elective 2 – Open Book Exam (Group-2)
|07.06.2026
Sunday
|Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group-1)
|Elective 1 – Open Book Exam (Group-1)
*Note: 15 minutes extra time for reading the Question Paper has been granted from 09:00 AM to 09:15 AM.
The Institute reserves 08th June, 09th June and 10th June 2026 to meet any exigency.
