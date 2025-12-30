WBPRB Constable Result 2025
ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Exam Schedule Released, Download at icsi.edu

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 30, 2025, 08:48 IST

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional Exam 2026 schedule is now available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams can check the timetable PDF here. 

ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Exam Schedule Released
ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Exam Schedule Released
Key Points

  • ICSI CS June 2026 Professional and Executive Syllabus 2022 exam timetable released
  • CS June 2026 Professional and Executive exams to be held from June 1 to 7, 2026
  • Exam to be held in a single session from 9 AM to 12.15 PM

ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Timetable: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET June 2026 and CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Examination schedule. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can download the schedule for the exam through the PDF link available on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional syllabus 2022 examination will be conducted from June 1 to 7, 2026. The exam will be held in a single session from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. Candidates appearing for the exams can also download the exam timetable PDF through the link on the official website - icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June 2026 Professional and Executive Exam - Click Here

CS Executive and Professional Exam June 2026 Schedule

COMPANY SECRETARIES EXAMINATIONS – JUNE, 2026
TIME – TABLE
Examination Timing: 09:00 AM to 12:15* PM
Date & DayExecutive Programme
(Syllabus – 2022)		Professional Programme
(Syllabus – 2022)
01.06.2026
Monday		 Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group-1) Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) – Principles and Practice (Group-1)
02.06.2026
Tuesday		 Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group-2) Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group-2)
03.06.2026
Wednesday		 Company Law and Practice (Group-1) Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group-1)
04.06.2026
Thursday		 Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group-2) Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group-2)
05.06.2026
Friday		 Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group-1) Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group-1)
06.06.2026
Saturday		 Tax Laws and Practice (Group-2) Elective 2 – Open Book Exam (Group-2)
  1. Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation
  2. Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Corporate Tax Planning
  3. Labour Laws and Practice
  4. Banking and Insurance – Laws and Practice
  5. Insolvency and Bankruptcy – Law and Practice
07.06.2026
Sunday		 Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group-1) Elective 1 – Open Book Exam (Group-1)
  1. CSR and Social Governance
  2. Internal and Forensic Audit
  3. Intellectual Property Rights – Law and Practice
  4. Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security – Laws and Practice
  5. Advanced Direct Tax Laws and Practice
  6. IFSCA – Regulations, Listing and Compliances

*Note: 15 minutes extra time for reading the Question Paper has been granted from 09:00 AM to 09:15 AM.

The Institute reserves 08th June, 09th June and 10th June 2026 to meet any exigency.

