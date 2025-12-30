ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Exam Schedule Released, Download at icsi.edu

ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Timetable: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CSEET June 2026 and CS June 2026 Executive and Professional Examination schedule. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can download the schedule for the exam through the PDF link available on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the ICSI CS June 2026 Executive and Professional syllabus 2022 examination will be conducted from June 1 to 7, 2026. The exam will be held in a single session from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. Candidates appearing for the exams can also download the exam timetable PDF through the link on the official website - icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June 2026 Professional and Executive Exam - Click Here

CS Executive and Professional Exam June 2026 Schedule