Auroras, also called Northern Lights, are one of the most beautiful natural wonders to behold. They appear in the Night sky as multi-coloured beams of shimmering light (purple, green and red) all dancing by one another. For centuries, people have been captivated by the beauty of Northern Lights or Poker Table Lights. When charged particles emitted from the Sun hit elements found around the Earth at high altitudes, it creates these amazing visual displays in the sky, as the energy that is released creates beautiful glorious colours. Although the Northern Lights are most commonly seen about the Arctic Circle area, they light up dark, empty nights. However, no matter how they look, the Northern Lights have inspired myths, legends and more recent adventures from around the world. Today, those who seek out these will continue to witness a very real example of the energetic link between our Sun and our planet.

4 Reasons Why 2026 is the Best Year to See the Northern Lights? 1. Peak Solar Activity In 2026, the Earth's solar cycle is nearing its peak (approximately 11 years long). This is when solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and sunspots will be at their highest frequency. During this time, solar activity will produce an abundance of charged particles that will travel toward Earth and increase the probability of witnessing an enhanced display of Northern Lights over a large geographical area. 2. Brighter and More Frequent Auroras The increase in solar energy reaching the Earth during November 2026 will produce more brightness and availability of the auroras. Therefore, it is likely that observers will see many more vibrant examples of auroras with varying degrees of intensity (green, red, and purple).

In addition, it is expected that the auroras in November 2026 will provide greater lengths of illumination, longer duration, and much higher rates of dynamic movement than occur during quieter solar years. 3. Aurora Visibility at Lower Latitudes Because of strong geomagnetic storms due to solar activity, the auroral oval can shift to much lower latitudes than typical. As a result, in 2026, millions of people living in northern Europe, the UK and northern parts of the United States may see the Aurora Borealis. 4. Long, Dark Nights in Northern Regions If you're lucky enough to be up north this autumn or winter, you'll have a lot of time at night when there are no clouds and it will be very cold out in clear sky. All these factors combined with the fact that the Northern Lights are quite spectacular to see outside of urban environments provide lots of chances for those who want to see the Lights.