One Big Beautiful Bill Summary: New Tax Reforms, and Policy Changes Explained

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is passed by Donald Trump on 4th of July. It aims to make Trump's 2017 tax cuts permanent. Supporters claim that this will provide typical families with over $10,000 annually. Conversely, it slashes funding for Medicaid and SNAP, overhauls student loans, and boosts spending on border security and defense. The Congressional Budget Office estimates a $3.3 trillion deficit increase. In this article, find details of what changes it brings as the bill is now a law.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Jul 9, 2025, 11:04 EDT
President Donald Trump's proposed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"was a noteworthy piece of legislation that sought to advance the nation in several ways. The White House has framed this bill as a way to "Make America Great Again" by strengthening the domestic economy and rebalancing international trade. 

The bill proposed revolutionary changes in several areas, including border security, healthcare, taxation, and funding for essential infrastructure. Moreover, The White House and U.S. Trade Representative have confirmed that these tariffs are largely set rates and are not expected to be cut as part of ongoing negotiations. They are being applied as part of a new, country-specific assessment of trade practices and geopolitical alignment.

On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump signed the bill into law on the South Lawn of the White House. The bill repealed a significant amount of President Joe Biden's climate law, cut taxes, and stopped funding social safety net programs. Shortly before signing the legislation, he referred to it as "the biggest bill of its type in history." Here is a quick summary of the Big Beautiful Act that this comprehensive budget mega-bill which was passed by the House of Representatives and the house on July 4th, 2025. It is now a part of the U.S. legislation, and the tariff regimes are underway.

What is the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"?

The "One Big Beautiful Bill" proposed several necessary changes across critical areas of U.S. federal policy. Additionally, the bill sought to extend the significant tax cuts that were first put into place in 2017 during President Trump's first term. The Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo hailed this as delivering the "largest middle- and working-class tax cut in U.S. history." They claim the legislation will put "more than $10,000 a year back in the pockets of typical hardworking families”.

  • Therefore, it is the "most pro-growth, pro-worker, pro-family legislation ever crafted," as per the Senate Finance Committee and the White House
  • In addition to this, low-income workers can receive the largest percentage reduction in their tax liability through provisions such as a standard deduction boost and tax benefits for childcare affordability.
  • To counter lost tax revenue, it also significantly cuts social safety net programs such as Medicaid and SNAP to introduce stricter work requirements. Apart from this, it overhauls federal student loans, potentially impacting Pell Grant eligibility and debt relief. 
  • Conversely, the bill earmarks substantial increases in funding, including $92 billion for border security and wall construction, $100 billion for defense, and provisions to boost domestic energy production, reflecting a re-prioritisation of federal spending.

What are the Implications of the Big Beautiful Bill?

The core argument for these tariffs, as articulated by the administration, is that they will create a more level playing field for American companies. Moreover, it is having a significant impact on the Education as well. Find more about its implications on the key aspects below:

Encouraging Reciprocal Trade

Tariffs are used as a tool to pressure other countries to lower their own trade barriers on American goods. The goal is to force trade partners to negotiate and create trade agreements that are "fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial," thereby opening up new markets for American exporters.

National Security and Strategic Alignment

The tariffs are also designed to address national security concerns. By linking tariffs to a country's trade with "adversarial or sanctioned states," the policy uses economic leverage to influence other nations' geopolitical alliances and trade relationships, aligning them with U.S. foreign policy objectives.

Global Supply Chains

Tariffs can force companies to re-evaluate their supply chains, potentially moving sourcing or manufacturing to different countries to avoid the increased costs. This can lead to a long-term restructuring of global trade.

Impact on Prices and Inflation

Tariffs can lead to higher prices for both imported goods and domestic products that use imported components. This can contribute to broader inflationary pressures across the economy.

Why was the Bill So Debatable?

The "One Big Beautiful Bill" has proven to have sparked disputes even within the Republican Party. The core of the controversy revolves around several key points:

  • Deficit Concerns: The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a non-partisan federal agency, estimates the bill would add a substantial $3.3 trillion to federal deficits over the next 10 years. This forecast is disputed by the White House's Council of Economic Advisors (CEA), which predicts a significant economic boom as per the CBO

  • Differing Views on Tax Benefits: While proponents argue the tax cuts primarily benefit the middle and working class, critics from organisations like the Tax Policy Centre suggest the largest dollar savings disproportionately favour higher-income earners, despite some benefits for lower brackets. 

  • Impact on Social Programs: The proposed cuts to social safety net programs like Medicaid ($1 trillion over a decade, potentially impacting over 10 million people's coverage) and SNAP are a major point of contention. 

  • Tight Votes in Congress: The precarious path of the legislation through Congress highlights its divisive nature. It narrowly passed the Senate (51-50, with Vice-President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote) and faces a similarly uncertain prospect in the House, having passed a previous version by just one vote. Congressional Republicans are reportedly racing to pass the bill before a self-imposed 4 July deadline.

  • Energy Policy Rollbacks: The bill accelerates the phase-out of clean energy tax credits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), affecting solar, wind, and electric vehicle credits, drawing criticism from clean energy advocates.

Summary

Now, it has been passed by the house on July 4th, 2025. Its narrow margins of victory in the Senate and previous House votes suggested a challenging path ahead. However, the whole idea became a success. If it successfully navigated the House, and became a law by ushering significant shifts in U.S. tax policy, social spending, and other federal priorities.


