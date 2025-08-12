UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Dates Announced Soon; Check Expected Date Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: NEET UG 2025 Round 1 counseling is being conducted by the MCC, and the choice-filling deadline has been extended to August 11, 2025. The results of the first round's seat allocation are anticipated shortly. 15% of seats in the All India Quota and 100% of seats at certain institutions are up for grabs.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment for MBBS and BDS programs. The deadline for choice filling and locking was extended until August 11, 2025. The results for the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment are now expected to be announced soon on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The MCC oversees the counseling process for 100% of seats at universities including AMU, BHU, JMI, and ESIC, and 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges. The remaining 85% of seats in government colleges and all seats in private medical colleges are administered by state-level counseling organizations. To see the most recent schedule revisions, candidates should frequently visit the official website.

Steps to Register For NEET UG Counselling 2025

Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for NEET UG counselling 2025: 

  • New User Registration: Enter your NEET roll number and any other requested personal information to register on the official MCC website.

  • Enter Your Personal Information: Complete your personal information according to your documentation, including your name, address, and phone number.

  • Pay Registration Fee: Use the payment site to make the mandatory non-refundable registration fee and refundable security deposit online.

  • Fill Choices: Log in and select your favorite medical and dentistry colleges and courses from the available list.

  • Sort Preferences: It is important for the allocation procedure that you carefully sort your chosen options according to priority.

  • Lock Choices: To ensure your selections are confirmed, lock your final college and course preferences prior to the deadline.

  • Print Confirmation: Download and print the confirmation page and choice-locked slip for your records and future reference.

MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Schedule

The updated NEET UG Round 1 counseling 2025 schedule can be found on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The choice filling and locking deadline has been moved to August 11, 2025. The results of the first round of seat allocation were announced on August 9, 2025.

Events

Dates

NEET counselling 2025 registration date and fee payment

July 21 to August 3, 2025

NEET choice filling

July 22 to August 11, 2025

Choice locking

August 6 to 11, 2025

Processing of seat allotment

August 10 to 11, 2025

Round 1 seat allotment result

TBA

Round one reporting

TBS

