NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Dates Announced Soon; Check Expected Date Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment for MBBS and BDS programs. The deadline for choice filling and locking was extended until August 11, 2025. The results for the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment are now expected to be announced soon on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The MCC oversees the counseling process for 100% of seats at universities including AMU, BHU, JMI, and ESIC, and 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges. The remaining 85% of seats in government colleges and all seats in private medical colleges are administered by state-level counseling organizations. To see the most recent schedule revisions, candidates should frequently visit the official website.