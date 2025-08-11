The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced today, august 11, 2025. The allotment list will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Check here for latest updates.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: After several extension, the Medicall Counselling Committee has once again extended the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling window. According to the official notification the Choice filling facility for Round 1 has been extended till Monday Dated August 11, 2025 at 11:59 PM. Students can now enter the choices for the first round of counselling until the given time on the official website. Candidates participating in the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment 2025 must note that the allotment will be done based on the seats available and the NEET Rank of the candidate. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions with all necessary documents. NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling link is available in the candidate login on the official website mcc.nic.in. To enter the choices candidates must visit the website and login with the NEET UG roll number and password.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Link - Click Here NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling - Steps to Follow Candidates participating in the first round of seat allotment must follow the below given steps to enter the choices for allotment Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in Step 2: Click on the login and enter the roll number and password Step 3: Click on the choice filling link Step 3: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference Step 4: Lock the choice entered Step 5: Save and click on submit MEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Date and Time With the extension of the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 choice filling window, the date and time for the release of the round 1 allotment result is yet to be confirmed. An official notification with the date of release of the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be released on the official website - mcc.nic.in soon. Students eagerly awaiting the release of the allotment result are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List The link for students to check the first round allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling Step 2: Click on the round 1 seat allotment result link Step 3: Login using the NEET UG roll number and password Step 4: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference What After NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rouns 1 Seat Allotment After the first round counselling seat allotment result is announced, students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions with all necessary documents. Students must carry with them originals and photocopies of the documents along with the allotment letter. the list of documents required is given below.