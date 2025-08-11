NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: After several extension, the Medicall Counselling Committee has once again extended the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling window. According to the official notification the Choice filling facility for Round 1 has been extended till Monday Dated August 11, 2025 at 11:59 PM. Students can now enter the choices for the first round of counselling until the given time on the official website.
Candidates participating in the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment 2025 must note that the allotment will be done based on the seats available and the NEET Rank of the candidate. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions with all necessary documents.
NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling link is available in the candidate login on the official website mcc.nic.in. To enter the choices candidates must visit the website and login with the NEET UG roll number and password.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Link - Click Here
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling - Steps to Follow
Candidates participating in the first round of seat allotment must follow the below given steps to enter the choices for allotment
Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the login and enter the roll number and password
Step 3: Click on the choice filling link
Step 3: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 4: Lock the choice entered
Step 5: Save and click on submit
MEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Date and Time
With the extension of the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 choice filling window, the date and time for the release of the round 1 allotment result is yet to be confirmed. An official notification with the date of release of the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be released on the official website - mcc.nic.in soon. Students eagerly awaiting the release of the allotment result are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
Related Stories
How to Check NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List
The link for students to check the first round allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the round 1 seat allotment result link
Step 3: Login using the NEET UG roll number and password
Step 4: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
What After NEET UG Counselling 2025 Rouns 1 Seat Allotment
After the first round counselling seat allotment result is announced, students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions with all necessary documents. Students must carry with them originals and photocopies of the documents along with the allotment letter. the list of documents required is given below.
- NEET UG Rank Card 2025
- NEET UG 2025 Admit Card
- Class 10, 12 marksheet and certificate
- Birth Certificate
- Category certificate
- Valid ID proof
- NEET UG allotment result
Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised Again, Check Revised Choice Filling, Allotment Dates at mcc.nic.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation