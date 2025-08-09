NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised Again, Check Revised Choice Filling, Allotment Dates at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee has once again revised the schedule for Round 1 Seat Allotment. As per the revised schedule available, the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will now be announced on August 11, 2025. The choice filling and choice locking window has also been extended for candidates. The last date for students to enter the choices and lock the same for admissions is August 9, 2025.

The link to complete the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 choice filling and choice locking is available on the official website until 11:59 PM today. Students are advised to make a most of the opportunity given abd complete the choice locking process within the given deadline.

Students can complete the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling and choice locking process through the official website mcc.nic.in. Students must login using their application id and password to enter the choices and lock the options before the deadline.