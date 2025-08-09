NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised Again, Check Revised Choice Filling, Allotment Dates at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee has once again revised the schedule for Round 1 Seat Allotment. As per the revised schedule available, the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will now be announced on August 11, 2025. The choice filling and choice locking window has also been extended for candidates. The last date for students to enter the choices and lock the same for admissions is August 9, 2025.
The link to complete the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 1 choice filling and choice locking is available on the official website until 11:59 PM today. Students are advised to make a most of the opportunity given abd complete the choice locking process within the given deadline.
Students can complete the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling and choice locking process through the official website mcc.nic.in. Students must login using their application id and password to enter the choices and lock the options before the deadline.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised Schedule
Candidates can check the revised schedule for NEET UG round 1 seat allotment below
|Events
|Dates
|Round 1 Choice Filling
|August 8, 2025 - 6:30 PM to August 9, 2025 11:59 PM
|Round 1 Choice Locking
|August 9, 2025 6 PM to 11:59 PM
|Round 1 Allotment Result
|August 11, 2025
Why was NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Schedule Revised?
According to the details provided on the official notification, MCC decided to extend the window for NEET UG counselling 2025 choice filling and choice locking due to many requests being received from NRI/CW candidates and ongoing court cases, the competent authority has decided to extend further the Choice Filling of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025. Candidates can now enter the choices for the first round seat allotment until 11:59 PM today, August 9, 2025. Initially the round 1 allotment result was to be announced today which has now been postponed to August 11, 2025.
As per the revised schedule, the NEET UG counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2025 will be available on the official website on august 11, 2025. After candidates complete the choice filling and chpice locking process today, the seat porcess will be conducted based on which the first round allotment result will be announced at mcc.nic.in.
