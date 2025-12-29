CGPSC Subedar Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download PET Hall Ticket Now at psc.cg.gov.in – Exam from Jan 6-Feb 6 !

CGPSC Police Admit Card 2025 Out: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment examination for the posts of Subedar, Sub-Inspector, and Platoon Commander. The physical measurement test/document verification is scheduled to be held from January 06 to February 06, 2026 across the state. Candidates who have registered for this examination can now download their admit cards from the official website of the Chhattisgarh Commission. To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter their login credentials, such as their email ID and password. CGPSC Admit Card 2025 Download Link The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit cards for the Subedar, Sub Inspector, and Platoon Commander exams in online mode. Candidates can download their admit cards after using their login credentials to the link. Alternativley you can download the same directly through the link given below-

CGPSC Subedar Admit Card 2025 Download Link psc.cg.gov.in CGSI Admit Card 2025 Overview Earlier Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Subedar, Sub-Inspector, and Platoon Commander. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Post Name Subedar, Sub-Inspector, and Platoon Commander Advt. No. 02/2024 Exam Mode PET/Document Verification Exam Date January 06 to February 06, 2026 Admit Card Status Out Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth Official Website psc.cg.gov.in How to Download CGPSC Admit Card 2025? The CGPSC is set to conduct the physical measurement test/document verification from January 06 to February 06, 2026. Candidates can download the hall ticket for the same after follwiinghte steps given below-

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, psc.cg.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link "CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION & PST OF SUBEDAR, SUB INSPECTOR CADRE, PLATOON COMMANDER EXAM-2024".

A new page will open.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

To download it, click on the "Download Admit Card" button.

Save your admit card in a safe place. Details Mentioned on CGPSC SI Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the Physical Measurement Test/Physical Efficiency Test and Document verification for the posts of Subedar, Sub-Inspector, and Platoon Commander are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding PET centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-