CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download FINAL Class 12 Schedule PDF; Check Exam Day, Date and Time

By Simran Akhouri
Oct 30, 2025, 17:32 IST

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 - CBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 Time Table 2026 on cbse.gov.in. Students can download the Date Sheet 2026 PDF from the official website. This article provides CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2026 for the students. For complete details check the article below.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 Out
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 Out

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the CBSE Time Table 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students on its official website — cbse.gov.in. Students appearing for the CBSE Board Exams 2026 can easily download the CBSE Date Sheet 2026 PDF without any login credentials. According to the released schedule, the CBSE Class 12 exams 2026 will take place from February 17 to April 9, 2026.

All the CBSE board examinations will be held in offline mode (pen and paper format) across various exam centres in India and abroad. The release of the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 helps students plan their preparation effectively and manage revision schedules efficiently. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for any updates and to ensure they are well-prepared for the upcoming board exams.

CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2026

Date

Subject (Timings: 10:30 am to 1:30 pm)

17-Feb-2026 (Tue)

Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi)

18-Feb-2026 (Wed)

Physical Education

19-Feb-2026 (Thu)

Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting

20-Feb-2026 (Fri)

Physics

21-Feb-2026 (Sat)

AUTOMOTIVE, FASHION STUDIES

23-Feb-2026 (Mon)

MASS MEDIA STUDIES, DESIGN THINKING AND INNOVATION

24-Feb-2026 (Tue)

ACCOUNTANCY

25-Feb-2026 (Wed)

BEAUTY & WELLNESS, TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION

26-Feb-2026 (Thu)

Geography

27-Feb-2026 (Fri)

Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)

28-Feb-2026 (Sat)

Chemistry

02-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology

03-Mar-2026 (Tue)

Legal Studies

05-Mar-2026 (Thu)

PSYCHOLOGY

06-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo

07-Mar-2026 (Sat)

Yoga, ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE

09-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Mathematics; Applied Mathematics

10-Mar-2026 (Tue)

Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education

11-Mar-2026 (Wed)

HINDUSTANI MUSIC MEL INS, HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS, HEALTH CARE, DESIGN

12-Mar-2026 (Thu)

English Elective / English Core

13-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration

14-Mar-2026 (Sat)

Home Science

16-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Hindi Elective / Hindi Core

17-Mar-2026 (Tue)

HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL

18-Mar-2026 (Wed)

Economics

19-Mar-2026 (Thu)

Physical Activity Trainer

20-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Marketing

23-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Political Science

24-Mar-2026 (Tue)

Retail, Artificial Intelligence

25-Mar-2026 (Wed)

Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology

27-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Biology

28-Mar-2026 (Sat)

BUSINESS STUDIES, BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

30-Mar-2026 (Mon)

History

01-Apr-2026 (Wed)

Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship

02-Apr-2026 (Thu)

National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics

04-Apr-2026 (Sat)

Sociology

06-Apr-2026 (Mon)

Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology

07-Apr-2026 (Tue)

Web Application

08-Apr-2026 (Wed)

SANSKRIT CORE, FRENCH, TAXATION

09-Apr-2026 (Thu)

MULTI-MEDIA, TEXTILE DESIGN, DATA SCIENCЕ

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2026: Why Was It Released Early?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 almost 110 days before the commencement of the exams. This early announcement aims to provide several key benefits for students, teachers, and schools alike.

By releasing the CBSE Time Table 2026 well in advance, students get ample time to plan and strengthen their exam preparation. Teachers can schedule their commitments, including summer vacation plans, in alignment with the exam calendar. Additionally, schools can make effective arrangements for the board classes, ensuring smooth conduct of academic activities. Early release also helps exam centres prepare adequately with all necessary facilities and resources for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2026.

Steps to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2026 from the Official Website

Follow the steps below to download the CBSE Time Table 2026 PDF for Classes 10 and 12 from the official CBSE website:

  1. Visit the official CBSE website: Go to cbse.gov.in.

  2. Click on the “Main Website” link on the homepage.

  3. On the main page, find and click on the “Examinations” or “Latest @ CBSE” section.

  4. Look for the link titled “CBSE Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 and 12”.

  5. Click on the respective link to open the CBSE Time Table 2026 PDF.

  6. Download and save the PDF file for future reference.

  7. Students are advised to take a printout of the CBSE exam date sheet and keep it handy for exam preparation.






Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News