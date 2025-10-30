CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download FINAL Class 12 Schedule PDF; Check Exam Day, Date and Time

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the CBSE Time Table 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students on its official website — cbse.gov.in. Students appearing for the CBSE Board Exams 2026 can easily download the CBSE Date Sheet 2026 PDF without any login credentials. According to the released schedule, the CBSE Class 12 exams 2026 will take place from February 17 to April 9, 2026.
All the CBSE board examinations will be held in offline mode (pen and paper format) across various exam centres in India and abroad. The release of the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 helps students plan their preparation effectively and manage revision schedules efficiently. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for any updates and to ensure they are well-prepared for the upcoming board exams.
CBSE Datesheet Class 12 2026
|
Date
|
Subject (Timings: 10:30 am to 1:30 pm)
|
17-Feb-2026 (Tue)
|
Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi)
|
18-Feb-2026 (Wed)
|
Physical Education
|
19-Feb-2026 (Thu)
|
Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting
|
20-Feb-2026 (Fri)
|
Physics
|
21-Feb-2026 (Sat)
|
AUTOMOTIVE, FASHION STUDIES
|
23-Feb-2026 (Mon)
|
MASS MEDIA STUDIES, DESIGN THINKING AND INNOVATION
|
24-Feb-2026 (Tue)
|
ACCOUNTANCY
|
25-Feb-2026 (Wed)
|
BEAUTY & WELLNESS, TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION
|
26-Feb-2026 (Thu)
|
Geography
|
27-Feb-2026 (Fri)
|
Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)
|
28-Feb-2026 (Sat)
|
Chemistry
|
02-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology
|
03-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
Legal Studies
|
05-Mar-2026 (Thu)
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
06-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo
|
07-Mar-2026 (Sat)
|
Yoga, ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE
|
09-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Mathematics; Applied Mathematics
|
10-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education
|
11-Mar-2026 (Wed)
|
HINDUSTANI MUSIC MEL INS, HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS, HEALTH CARE, DESIGN
|
12-Mar-2026 (Thu)
|
English Elective / English Core
|
13-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
|
14-Mar-2026 (Sat)
|
Home Science
|
16-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Hindi Elective / Hindi Core
|
17-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL
|
18-Mar-2026 (Wed)
|
Economics
|
19-Mar-2026 (Thu)
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
20-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Marketing
|
23-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Political Science
|
24-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
Retail, Artificial Intelligence
|
25-Mar-2026 (Wed)
|
Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology
|
27-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Biology
|
28-Mar-2026 (Sat)
|
BUSINESS STUDIES, BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
|
30-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
History
|
01-Apr-2026 (Wed)
|
Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship
|
02-Apr-2026 (Thu)
|
National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|
04-Apr-2026 (Sat)
|
Sociology
|
06-Apr-2026 (Mon)
|
Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology
|
07-Apr-2026 (Tue)
|
Web Application
|
08-Apr-2026 (Wed)
|
SANSKRIT CORE, FRENCH, TAXATION
|
09-Apr-2026 (Thu)
|
MULTI-MEDIA, TEXTILE DESIGN, DATA SCIENCЕ
CBSE Board Date Sheet 2026: Why Was It Released Early?
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 almost 110 days before the commencement of the exams. This early announcement aims to provide several key benefits for students, teachers, and schools alike.
By releasing the CBSE Time Table 2026 well in advance, students get ample time to plan and strengthen their exam preparation. Teachers can schedule their commitments, including summer vacation plans, in alignment with the exam calendar. Additionally, schools can make effective arrangements for the board classes, ensuring smooth conduct of academic activities. Early release also helps exam centres prepare adequately with all necessary facilities and resources for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2026.
Steps to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2026 from the Official Website
Follow the steps below to download the CBSE Time Table 2026 PDF for Classes 10 and 12 from the official CBSE website:
-
Visit the official CBSE website: Go to cbse.gov.in.
-
Click on the “Main Website” link on the homepage.
-
On the main page, find and click on the “Examinations” or “Latest @ CBSE” section.
-
Look for the link titled “CBSE Date Sheet 2026 for Class 10 and 12”.
-
Click on the respective link to open the CBSE Time Table 2026 PDF.
-
Download and save the PDF file for future reference.
-
Students are advised to take a printout of the CBSE exam date sheet and keep it handy for exam preparation.
