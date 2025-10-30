CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Download FINAL Class 12 Schedule PDF; Check Exam Day, Date and Time

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 - The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the CBSE Time Table 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 students on its official website — cbse.gov.in. Students appearing for the CBSE Board Exams 2026 can easily download the CBSE Date Sheet 2026 PDF without any login credentials. According to the released schedule, the CBSE Class 12 exams 2026 will take place from February 17 to April 9, 2026.

All the CBSE board examinations will be held in offline mode (pen and paper format) across various exam centres in India and abroad. The release of the CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 helps students plan their preparation effectively and manage revision schedules efficiently. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for any updates and to ensure they are well-prepared for the upcoming board exams.