Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download VDO City Slip PDF From October 28th

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to release the City Slip on October 28 for the Village Development Officer or Gram Vikas Adhikari posts. The Admit card will be released on October 30, 2025. The news has been shared by the Chairman Alok Raj on the social platform X. The written exam for the 850 Village Development Officer posts is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025 across the state. It will be held in a single shift at various exam centres spread across the state. City intimation slip is the crucial documents for the candidates appearing in the exam which will provide you all the details about the exam center location.

Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the city intimation slip through the official website of RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 Ddownload

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 in hindi

Rajasthan VDO 2025 Overview

RSMSSB has earlier announced the recruitment drive for 850 Gram Vikas Adhikari posts on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam will be held on November 2 to shortlist eligible candidates for 850 VDO vacancies. Over 5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.