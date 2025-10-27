Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download VDO City Slip PDF From October 28th

MP Police Admit Card 2025, Download Link
 Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 is all set to be released on October 30 by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) for the Village Development Officer. The City slip will be released on October 28, 2025. The board is set to conduct the written exam for 850  Village Development Officer posts on November 02, 2025 across the state. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. 

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is all set to release the City Slip on October 28 for the Village Development Officer or Gram Vikas Adhikari posts. The Admit card will be released on October 30, 2025. The news has been shared by the Chairman Alok Raj on the social platform X. The written exam for the 850 Village Development Officer posts is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025 across the state. It will be held in a single shift at various exam centres spread across the state. City intimation slip is the crucial documents for the candidates appearing in the exam which will provide you all the details about the exam center location.

Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the city intimation slip through the official website of RSSB-https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 Ddownload

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 in hindi

Rajasthan VDO 2025 Overview

RSMSSB has earlier announced the recruitment drive for 850 Gram Vikas Adhikari posts on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam will be held on November 2 to shortlist eligible candidates for 850 VDO vacancies. Over 5 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

Events

Dates

Organisation

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Name of post

Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO)

Exam Date

November 2, 2025

RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025

28,October 2025

Official website

https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in/

Steps to download Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025?

  • Visit the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Find and click on the link for the specific admit card you need (e.g., "RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025"on the home page.
  • Log in using your Application Number and Date of Birth or other required credentials.
  • Submit the details to view and download your admit card.

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 Release Date 

Once the RSSB VDO City Intimation Slip 2025 will be released, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)  will upload the Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 on October 30 on its official website www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSSB Chairman has shared the news on the social media platform X that the  Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 download link will be available on October 30, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to carry a hard copy of their admit card to the exam center. The written exam for 850 VDO posts is scheduled to be held on November 02, 2025 across the state. 

