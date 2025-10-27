RSSB VDO 2025 Exam Dress Code Guidelines: Check What’s Allowed and What’s Not for Male and Female Candidates Inside Exam Hall

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is set to conduct the RSMSSB VDO 2025 exam on November 2. The examination will be held in offline mode at various designated centres across the state. It will be held in single shift from 11:00AM to 02:00PM. The Rajasthan VDO admit card 2025 will be released on October 30 on the official website.

Ahead of the release of the admit card, the authorities have issued important exam day guidelines for candidates appearing in the Rajasthan VDO exam. Aspirant must follow the prescribed dress code, reporting time, and instructions to avoid any last-minute issues.

RSMSSB VDO Dress Code 2025

Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan VDO Exam must follow the dress code guidelines mentioned below to ensure smooth entry and compliance with examination rules: