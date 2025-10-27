RSSB VDO 2025 Exam Dress Code Guidelines: Check What’s Allowed and What’s Not for Male and Female Candidates Inside Exam Hall

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is set to conduct the RSMSSB VDO 2025 exam on November 2. The examination will be held in offline mode at various designated centres across the state. It will be held in single shift from 11:00AM to 02:00PM. The Rajasthan VDO admit card 2025 will be released on October 30 on the official website.
Ahead of the release of the admit card, the authorities have issued important exam day guidelines for candidates appearing in the Rajasthan VDO exam. Aspirant must follow the prescribed dress code, reporting time, and instructions to avoid any last-minute issues.
RSMSSB VDO Dress Code 2025
Candidates appearing for the Rajasthan VDO Exam must follow the dress code guidelines mentioned below to ensure smooth entry and compliance with examination rules:
Wear simple and comfortable clothing. Avoid clothes with large buttons, brooches, badges, or metallic accessories.
Prefer light-coloured, plain outfits without any designs, prints, or logos.
Do not wear clothes with heavy embroidery or layers.
Try to wear open footwear like sandals or slippers; it is better to avoid shoes or any closed footwear.
Chunky jewellery such as necklaces, bangles, and similar items is strictly prohibited.
Caps, scarves, sunglasses, or hats are not allowed inside the exam hall.
Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or Bluetooth devices are strictly prohibited.
Stationery items like pens, pencils, or paper are not permitted unless specified by the exam authority.
RSMSSB VDO Exam Date 2025
RSMSSB is conducting Rajasthan VDO exam to fill 850 Village Development Officer posts in the state’s rural development department. The city intimation slip is expected to release shortly at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check all the important dates in the table below.
|
Notification Release Date
|
17 June 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
19 June 2025 (Active)
|
VDO Last Date To Apply
|
25 July 2025 (11:59 PM)
|
RSMSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 Date
|
30 October 2025 (Expected)
|
Rajasthan VDO Exam date
|
02 November 2025
Rajasthan VDO 2025 Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or driving licence).
Reach the exam centre 2 hours prior to your shift timings to complete verification and frisking procedures.
Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances once the gate is closed.
The admit card must be kept safe until the recruitment process is complete.
Follow the instructions given by the invigilators inside the exam hall. Any kind of misbehaviour or malpractice will lead to disqualification.
What to Carry on RSSB VDO 2025 Exam Day
Listed below are the documents that every aspirant must carry to the RSMSSB VDO Exam Centre:
Rajasthan VDO admit card is expected to be released on October 30. It is an important document without which candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center.
Valid photo identification proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License)
Recent coloured passport-size photographs
Original PwBD certificate, if applicable.
