This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 December

Every day has a history tied to it. Have you ever wondered what happened on this day in the past? Every date holds stories that changed the world. December 14 is no different. On this day, many significant events took place throughout history and around the world. We remember explorers, leaders, science, and tragic moments. On December 14, 1911, Roald Amundsen became the first person to reach the South Pole, a significant moment in exploration. George Washington, the first president of the United States, died on this day in 1799. In 1939, the Soviet Union was expelled from the League of Nations for its attack on Finland. One of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, where many children and adults lost their lives. In this article, we'll look at more events, births, and deaths from December 14 and explain why they matter.