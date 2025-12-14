This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 14 December

Every day has a history tied to it. Have you ever wondered what happened on this day in the past? Every date holds stories that changed the world. December 14 is no different. On this day, many significant events took place throughout history and around the world. We remember explorers, leaders, science, and tragic moments. On December 14, 1911, Roald Amundsen became the first person to reach the South Pole, a significant moment in exploration. George Washington, the first president of the United States, died on this day in 1799. In 1939, the Soviet Union was expelled from the League of Nations for its attack on Finland. One of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, where many children and adults lost their lives. In this article, we'll look at more events, births, and deaths from December 14 and explain why they matter.
What Happened On This Day—December 14?
Here's what happened in history on December 14:
1542 – Mary Stuart Becomes Queen of Scotland
- Mary Stuart became Queen of Scotland at just 6 days old.
- She is Catholic in a predominantly Protestant country.
- Political pressure forces her to abdicate in 1567.
- The crown passes to her infant son, James VI.
- She flees to England seeking protection.
- Queen Elizabeth I imprisoned her for 19 years.
- Mary is later executed for treason.
1799 – George Washington Dies
- George Washington dies at Mount Vernon, Virginia.
- He was 67 years old at the time of his death.
- Washington was the first President of the United States.
- He played a key role in the American Revolution.
1900 – Birth of Quantum Theory
- Physicist Max Planck publishes a groundbreaking study.
- His work explains how energy behaves at the atomic level.
- This marks the birth of quantum theory.
- It changes the future of modern physics.
1909 – First Test Laps at the Indy "Brickyard"
- Drivers test the new surface at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
- The track is rebuilt using millions of bricks.
- This change follows earlier deadly racing accidents.
- The venue becomes known as the "Brickyard".
1911 – Roald Amundsen Reaches the South Pole
- Explorer Roald Amundsen reaches the South Pole.
- He becomes the first person in history to do so.
- His success beats rival British expeditions.
- It is a significant moment in the history of exploration.
1939 – USSR Expelled from the League of Nations
- The Soviet Union invades Finland.
- The League of Nations expels the USSR.
- The action shows the League's declining influence.
- Global tensions continued to rise before World War II.
1961 – U.S. Increases Aid to South Vietnam
- President John F. Kennedy announces increased support.
- The U.S. expands military and financial aid.
- The move deepens American involvement in Vietnam.
2012 – Sandy Hook School Shooting
- A gunman attacks Sandy Hook Elementary School.
- 20 children and six adults were killed.
- The attacker later takes his own life.
- The tragedy shocks the world and sparks gun law debates.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 14?
December 14 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 14
1895 – George VI
- King of the United Kingdom.
- The father of Queen Elizabeth II.
- Led Britain during World War II.
- Remembered for steady leadership.
1916 – Shirley Jackson
- Famous American writer of horror and suspense.
- Known for "The Lottery".
- Also wrote "The Haunting of Hill House".
- Influenced modern horror literature.
1946 – Jane Birkin
- English actress and singer.
- Known for music with Serge Gainsbourg.
- Became a global fashion icon.
- Inspired by the famous Hermès Birkin bag.
Notable Deaths on December 14
1542 – James V of Scotland
- King of Scotland and father of Mary Stuart.
- Died at age 30 on this day.
1799 – George Washington
- First President of the United States.
- Died at age 67 at his home in Virginia.
- A leading figure in the American Revolution.
1861 – Prince Albert
- Husband of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
- His death deeply affected the queen and the British royal family.
1788 – Charles III of Spain
- King of Spain and Naples, known for reforms and leadership.
- Died on December 14.
1947 – Stanley Baldwin
- The British Prime Minister was elected three times in the early 1900s.
- Led the UK through major events like the General Strike.
1985 – Roger Maris
- American baseball star.
- Set the MLB home run record with 61 home runs in 1961.
1591 – St John of the Cross
- Spanish mystic, poet, and reformer in the Catholic Church.
- Died on December 14.
2019 – Anna Karina
- Danish-French actress and French New Wave icon.
- Starred in many films by director Jean-Luc Godard.
2004 – Fernando Poe Jr.
- Filipino actor and national film star.
- Known as the "King of Philippine movies".
2013 – Peter O'Toole
- British-Irish actor famous for Lawrence of Arabia.
- Nominated many times for Academy Awards.
