The Indian Rupee is something that we use in our day to day activities but few people know about the history of this currency, its design or the fascinating facts lurking behind every note and coin. Each note of money we spend has its story, the symbols and colours as well as the landmarks printed on it. All the elements indicate the culture, heritage, and development of the country. Knowledge about these facts does not only enhance our comprehension of the country but also forms a better bond with the economic identity of the nation. The Rupee has changed significantly over time. New designs have been brought, there are increased security measures and the introduction of new colours so that the notes can be easier to identify. At the back of these changes is the quest to ensure the currency is safe, up-to-date and significant.

This quiz is meant to make the process of learning about the Indian Rupee to be simple and fun. The questions centered on fascinating facts to give an opportunity to learn about the history of Indian rupee, about the credibility of the authority to issue currency, what symbols meant, and what are the coins made of. 1. Who is the designer of the Indian Rupee insignia? A. Ratan Tata B. Udaya Kumar C. Verghese Kurien D. Satish Gupta Correct Answer: B. Udaya Kumar Explanation: Udaya Kumar’s Indian Rupee sign was chosen among thousands of designs that were entered in the national competition by the Government of India. 2. Who issues the currency in India? A. State Bank of India B. Reserve Bank of India C. Punjab National Bank D. Union Bank of India Correct Answer: B. Reserve Bank of India. Explanation: RBI controls printing, circulation as well as regulation of bank notes in India.

3. Which currency note is the biggest in terms of measurement? A. Ten B. Fifty C. Two Hundred D. Two Thousand Correct Answer: D. Two Thousand Explanation: The biggest note from physical aspect is the two thousand rupee note. The RBI mentions: “The size of the new note is 66mm x 166mm.” 4. What is the smallest unit of the Indian Rupee? A. Anna B. Paisa C. Cent D. Ratti Correct Answer: B. Paisa Explanation: One hundred paise makes one rupee. 5. Under what act are the Indian Rupees issued? A. Banking Regulation Act B. Payment Settlement Act C. RBI Act D. Coinage Act Correct Answer: C. RBI Act Explanation It is a law that is used to set rules on the printing and management of currency in India set under framing by the RBI Act. 6. What is an example of security on Indian currency notes? A. Rainbow Paper B. Hidden Barcode

C. Watermark D. Transparent Edge Correct Answer: C. Watermark Explanation: It allows one to recognize authentic notes with the help of the watermark through exposure to light. 7. Which animal appears on the new rupee note? A. Tiger B. Elephant C. Lion Capital D. Peacock Correct Answer: C. Lion Capital Explanation: Lion Capital of Ashoka is a national emblem that is printed on the Indian currency notes. 8. What is the colour of the ten rupee note in the new series? A. Green B. Blue C. Chocolate Brown D. Yellow Correct Answer: C. Chocolate Brown. Explanation: The new ten rupee note was redesigned in a tone theme of brown colour. 9. What note displays the Konark Sun Temple? A. Ten B. Twenty C. Fifty D. Hundred Correct Answer: A. Ten Explanation: The reverse side of the new ten rupee note has the Konark Sun Temple. 10. Which note has the Ellora Caves printed on it?