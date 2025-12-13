EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Which Lake Is Known as the Five Flower Lake?

By Jasreet Kaur
Dec 13, 2025, 14:44 IST

Five Flower Lake is also called Wuhua Lake, is famous for its colourful water and is located in Jiuzhaigou National Park, China. Learn why it shows five colours and key facts.

Five Flower Lake, also known as Wuhua Lake, is one of the most beautiful lakes in the world and is famous for its crystal-clear water and naturally occurring multi-coloured appearance.

Which Lake Is Called the Five Flower Lake?

Five Flower Lake, or Wuhua Lake, is called the Five Flower Lake because its water displays multiple colours such as blue, green, turquoise, yellow, and light brown due to natural mineral and light effects.

Location of Five Flower Lake

The lake is located in Jiuzhaigou Valley National Park in Sichuan Province, China, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its colourful lakes and waterfalls.

Why Five Flower Lake Has Multiple Colours

The unique colours are caused by mineral deposits, algae, calcium carbonate, fallen tree trunks, and extremely clear water that reflects sunlight differently at varying depths.

Water Clarity and Lake Features

The lake has exceptional water clarity, allowing visitors to clearly see the lake bed, mineral layers, and submerged tree trunks, even from the surface.

Seasonal Changes in Appearance

The colours of Five Flower Lake change with sunlight, weather, seasons, and surrounding vegetation, making its appearance different throughout the year.

Tourism and Environmental Protection

Five Flower Lake is a major tourist attraction, but strict conservation rules are enforced to protect its fragile ecosystem, including bans on swimming and touching the water.

Interesting Fact About Five Flower Lake

The lake naturally shows multiple colours, lies within a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has visible underwater tree trunks, changes colour during the day, appears deeper than it is, is heavily photographed, and is strictly protected.

Five Flower Lake is known for its magical five-colour appearance, crystal-clear water, and unique natural composition, making it one of the world’s most visually stunning lakes.

