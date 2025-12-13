Which Lake Is Known as the Five Flower Lake?

Five Flower Lake, also known as Wuhua Lake, is one of the most beautiful lakes in the world and is famous for its crystal-clear water and naturally occurring multi-coloured appearance.

Which Lake Is Called the Five Flower Lake?

Five Flower Lake, or Wuhua Lake, is called the Five Flower Lake because its water displays multiple colours such as blue, green, turquoise, yellow, and light brown due to natural mineral and light effects.

Location of Five Flower Lake

The lake is located in Jiuzhaigou Valley National Park in Sichuan Province, China, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its colourful lakes and waterfalls.

Why Five Flower Lake Has Multiple Colours

The unique colours are caused by mineral deposits, algae, calcium carbonate, fallen tree trunks, and extremely clear water that reflects sunlight differently at varying depths.