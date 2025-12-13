EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exam Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 13, 2025, 14:27 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the dates for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final May 2026 examination. Candidates can check the exam schedule here

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Dates Announced at icai.org
ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Dates Announced at icai.org
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CA May 2026 exams for foundation, intermediate and final courses to be held from May 2 to 20, 2026
  • ICAI CA May 2026 registrations from March 2 to 19, 2026
  • ICAI CA May 2026 application correction from March 20 to 22, 2026

 ICAI CA May 2026 Schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued the schedule for the CA May 2026 session exams. ICAI will be conducting the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams for the May 2026 session from May 2 to 20, 2026. Students appearing for the exams can check the complete exam schedule here.

The CA May 2026 session registration and application process is set to commence on March 3, 2026. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the CA foundation, intermediate and final examinations is March 19, 2026. As per the schedule released, candidates who wish to make changes to the examination city/medium, the correction window for the examination forms already filled the required changes from March 20 to 22, 2026. 

ICAI CA May 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule

Candidates appearing for the CA May 2026 exam can check CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final exam dates here

ICAI CA Examination Schedule – May 2026
CourseGroupExamination Dates
CA Final Group I 2nd, 4th & 6th May 2026
Group II 8th, 10th & 12th May 2026
CA Intermediate Group I 3rd, 5th & 7th May 2026
Group II 9th, 11th & 13th May 2026
CA Foundation All Papers 14th, 16th, 18th & 20th May 2026

ICAI CA May 2026 Registration and Application Schedule

Check the schedule for CA May 2026 application process

DetailsDates
Commencement of submission of online examination application forms 3rd March 2026 (Tuesday)
Last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fee) 16th March 2026 (Monday)
Last date for submission of online examination application forms (with late fee of ₹600 / US $10) 19th March 2026 (Thursday)
Correction window for change of examination city/medium 20th March 2026 (Friday)
to
22nd March 2026 (Sunday)
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News