ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exam Here

ICAI CA May 2026 Schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued the schedule for the CA May 2026 session exams. ICAI will be conducting the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams for the May 2026 session from May 2 to 20, 2026. Students appearing for the exams can check the complete exam schedule here.

The CA May 2026 session registration and application process is set to commence on March 3, 2026. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the CA foundation, intermediate and final examinations is March 19, 2026. As per the schedule released, candidates who wish to make changes to the examination city/medium, the correction window for the examination forms already filled the required changes from March 20 to 22, 2026.

ICAI CA May 2026 Official Notification - Click Here