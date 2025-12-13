ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Schedule for Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exam Here

Key Points
- CA May 2026 exams for foundation, intermediate and final courses to be held from May 2 to 20, 2026
- ICAI CA May 2026 registrations from March 2 to 19, 2026
- ICAI CA May 2026 application correction from March 20 to 22, 2026
ICAI CA May 2026 Schedule: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has issued the schedule for the CA May 2026 session exams. ICAI will be conducting the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final Exams for the May 2026 session from May 2 to 20, 2026. Students appearing for the exams can check the complete exam schedule here.
The CA May 2026 session registration and application process is set to commence on March 3, 2026. The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the CA foundation, intermediate and final examinations is March 19, 2026. As per the schedule released, candidates who wish to make changes to the examination city/medium, the correction window for the examination forms already filled the required changes from March 20 to 22, 2026.
ICAI CA May 2026 Official Notification - Click Here
ICAI CA May 2026 Exam Schedule
Candidates appearing for the CA May 2026 exam can check CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final exam dates here
|Course
|Group
|Examination Dates
|CA Final
|Group I
|2nd, 4th & 6th May 2026
|Group II
|8th, 10th & 12th May 2026
|CA Intermediate
|Group I
|3rd, 5th & 7th May 2026
|Group II
|9th, 11th & 13th May 2026
|CA Foundation
|All Papers
|14th, 16th, 18th & 20th May 2026
ICAI CA May 2026 Registration and Application Schedule
Check the schedule for CA May 2026 application process
|Details
|Dates
|Commencement of submission of online examination application forms
|3rd March 2026 (Tuesday)
|Last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fee)
|16th March 2026 (Monday)
|Last date for submission of online examination application forms (with late fee of ₹600 / US $10)
|19th March 2026 (Thursday)
|Correction window for change of examination city/medium
|20th March 2026 (Friday)
to
22nd March 2026 (Sunday)
