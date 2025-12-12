CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key Soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Expected Result Date Here

CLAT 2026 Final Answer Key: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has closed the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 provisional answer key objection window today, December 12, 2025 at 5 PM. Now, the board will consider the objections raised by the students online and a committee will be set up to work on the objections. The consortium will release the CLAT final answer key 2026 soon. The results will also be shortly published on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. If the objections raised are correct then the fee will be duly refunded to the candidates online.

CLAT 2026 Result Date Expected Soon

According to previous year trends, the CLAT Final Answer Key is expected within a few days from the closure of the provisional answer key objection window. Similarly, the results will be declared closely after the release of the final answer key online. The CLAT 2026 final answer key will be released in PDF format for all sets (Set A, B, C, and D). Candidates will be able to estimate their scores according to the final answer key.