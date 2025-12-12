EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Extended to Dec 13; Lock Choices at mcc.nic.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 12, 2025, 16:34 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling deadline to December 13, 2025. Candidates can fill choices online at mcc.nic.in and lock them from 4 pm on December 12 to 1 pm on December 13, 2025.

Key Points

  • MCC has extended the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling deadline to December 13, 2025.
  • Candidates can fill choices online at mcc.nic.in.
  • Candidates can lock their choices from 4 pm on December 12 to 1 pm on December 13, 2025.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling Round 2 Choice Filling deadline to December 13, 2025. Candidates can now fill their choices online on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can lock their choices from 4 pm of December 12 to 1 pm of December 13, 2025.

How to fill choices for NEET PG Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their college and course choices online: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical’
  3. Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
  4. Enter your login details
  5. In the dashboard, choose and fll your choices
  6. Press on submit and download the confirmation page

DIRECT LINK - NEET PG Counselling 2025 Login

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Revised Seat Matrix Highlights

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had previously released the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Updated seat matrix. According to the notice, 135 new seats have been added. Students can check the list of seats here.

Official Notice: NEWLY ADDED SEATS ROUND 2 (MD MS) – PG COUNSELLING 2025 (11.12.2025)

