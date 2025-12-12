NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Choice Filling Extended to Dec 13; Lock Choices at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling Round 2 Choice Filling deadline to December 13, 2025. Candidates can now fill their choices online on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can lock their choices from 4 pm of December 12 to 1 pm of December 13, 2025.

How to fill choices for NEET PG Counselling 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their college and course choices online: