GSEB SSC Time Table 2026: Download Official Gujarat Board 10th Std Exam Dates PDF

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the highly anticipated GSEB SSC (Class 10) Time Table 2026. This announcement is crucial for all students preparing for their final board examinations. While the exact subject-wise schedule will be published shortly, the board has already confirmed the core examination window, allowing students to begin their preparatory strategies well in advance.

The Gujarat Board announced that the GSEB 10th and 12th exams 2026 will be held between February 26, 2026, and March 16, 2026. Once the full timetable is released, students will be able to download the GSEB 10th Time Table 2026 PDF and the GSEB 12th Time Table 2026 PDF directly from the official website, gsebeservice.com.

GSEB SSC Time Table 2026, Check Schedule below:

The detailed subject-wise schedule for the GSEB SSC (10th) exams 2026 is provided in the table below. Students can refer to this table for specific dates and timings for each paper.