GSEB SSC Time Table 2026: Download Official Gujarat Board 10th Std Exam Dates PDF

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the highly anticipated GSEB SSC (Class 10) Time Table 2026. This announcement is crucial for all students preparing for their final board examinations. While the exact subject-wise schedule will be published shortly, the board has already confirmed the core examination window, allowing students to begin their preparatory strategies well in advance.
The Gujarat Board announced that the GSEB 10th and 12th exams 2026 will be held between February 26, 2026, and March 16, 2026. Once the full timetable is released, students will be able to download the GSEB 10th Time Table 2026 PDF and the GSEB 12th Time Table 2026 PDF directly from the official website, gsebeservice.com.
GSEB SSC Time Table 2026, Check Schedule below:
The detailed subject-wise schedule for the GSEB SSC (10th) exams 2026 is provided in the table below. Students can refer to this table for specific dates and timings for each paper.
Students can check the GSEB SSC time table 2026 below.
|
Dates
|
Subject
|
February 26, 2026
|
Gujarati
|
February 28, 2026
|
Science
|
March 4, 2026
|
Sociology
|
March 6, 2026
|
Basic Mathematics
|
March 9, 2026
|
Standard Mathematics
|
March 11, 2026
|
English (second language)
|
March 16, 2026
|
Hindi and Sanskrit
How to download GSEB SSC Time Table 2026?
Students must follow the steps mentioned below to download the GSEB HSC, SSC Time Table 2026:
-
Visit the Official Website: Open your web browser and navigate to the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) at gseb.org.
-
Locate the Examination Section: On the homepage, look for a section dedicated to "Examinations," "Latest Announcements," or "Board News." This is usually where important updates and timetables are published.
-
Find the Time Table Link: Within the relevant section, you will find a prominent link titled "GSEB HSC/SSC Timetable 2026" or similar. Click on this link to proceed.
-
View the PDF File: Upon clicking the link, a new window or tab will open, displaying the GSEB Time Table 2026 as a PDF file.
-
Download and Save: Download or print the GSEB Time Table 2026 PDF for future reference of exam dates.
Gujarat Board SSC Time Table 2026: Details mentioned
The following details will be mentioned in the Gujarat Board SSC time table 2026.
-
Exam day
-
Exam dates for each subject
-
Subject name
-
Exam timings
-
Exam day instructions
