General Knowledge questions based on festivals play an important role in school exams, competitive examinations, and quiz competitions. Among all global festivals, Christmas holds a special place because of its religious significance, cultural traditions, and universal message of love and peace. Every year on 25 December, Christmas is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many countries, including India, making it a common topic in GK sections and current affairs quizzes.
Here is a quiz that is designed to help learners revise important facts in a simple and engaging way. Each multiple-choice question is carefully framed to test basic knowledge. This quiz is designed for school students, quiz participants, and competitive exam candidates who want to strengthen their general knowledge without complicated language.
By practicing these Christmas-based GK MCQs, learners can improve their accuracy, boost confidence, and become familiar with commonly asked exam questions.
1. Christmas is celebrated every year on which date?
A. 24 December
B. 25 December
C. 26 December
D. 31 December
Correct Answer: B. 25 December
Explanation: Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated on 25 December worldwide.
2. Christmas celebrates the birth of which religious figure?
A. Moses
B. Prophet Muhammad
C. Jesus Christ
D. Gautam Buddha
Correct Answer: C. Jesus Christ
Explanation: Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the central figure of Christianity.
3. Which religion mainly celebrates Christmas?
A. Hinduism
B. Buddhism
C. Christianity
D. Islam
Correct Answer: C. Christianity
Explanation: Christmas is a major festival of Christians across the world.
4. In which city was Jesus Christ born according to the Bible?
A. Jerusalem
B. Nazareth
C. Bethlehem
D. Rome
Correct Answer: C. Bethlehem
Explanation: The Bible states that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem.
5. What is the holy book of Christianity?
A. Quran
B. Bhagavad Gita
C. Torah
D. Bible
Correct Answer: D. Bible
Explanation: The Bible contains the teachings, life, and message of Jesus Christ.
6. Who is known as Santa Claus in Western countries?
A. A saint from Italy
B. A mythical gift-giver
C. A Christian priest
D. A biblical prophet
Correct Answer: B. A mythical gift-giver
Explanation: Santa Claus is a popular cultural figure who brings gifts to children on Christmas.
7. What color outfit is Santa Claus traditionally shown wearing?
A. Blue
B. Green
C. Red
D. White
Correct Answer: C. Red
Explanation: Santa Claus is commonly depicted wearing a red suit with white fur.
8. What is the traditional Christmas decoration made from pine trees called?
A. Banyan tree
B. Christmas tree
C. Palm tree
D. Cedar tree
Correct Answer: B. Christmas tree
Explanation: Christmas trees are decorated with lights, ornaments, and stars.
9. Which star is associated with the birth of Jesus Christ?
A. North Star
B. Morning Star
C. Star of Bethlehem
D. Shooting Star
Correct Answer: C. Star of Bethlehem
Explanation: The Star of Bethlehem guided the Three Wise Men to Jesus.
10. What are traditional Christmas songs called?
A. Hymns
B. Ballads
C. Carols
D. Chants
Correct Answer: C. Carols
Explanation: Christmas carols are joyful songs sung during the festival.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation