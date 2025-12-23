KARTET Result 2025
By Nikhil Batra
Dec 23, 2025, 22:31 IST

A student-friendly Christmas GK quiz covering traditions, history, and symbols with easy questions and simple explanations for everyday learning.

Quiz on Christmas
Quiz on Christmas

General Knowledge questions based on festivals play an important role in school exams, competitive examinations, and quiz competitions. Among all global festivals, Christmas holds a special place because of its religious significance, cultural traditions, and universal message of love and peace. Every year on 25 December, Christmas is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many countries, including India, making it a common topic in GK sections and current affairs quizzes.

Here is a quiz that is designed to help learners revise important facts in a simple and engaging way. Each multiple-choice question is carefully framed to test basic knowledge. This quiz is designed for school students, quiz participants, and competitive exam candidates who want to strengthen their general knowledge without complicated language.

By practicing these Christmas-based GK MCQs, learners can improve their accuracy, boost confidence, and become familiar with commonly asked exam questions. 

1. Christmas is celebrated every year on which date?

A. 24 December

B. 25 December

C. 26 December

D. 31 December

Correct Answer: B. 25 December

Explanation: Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated on 25 December worldwide.

2. Christmas celebrates the birth of which religious figure?

A. Moses

B. Prophet Muhammad

C. Jesus Christ

D. Gautam Buddha

Correct Answer: C. Jesus Christ

Explanation: Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the central figure of Christianity.

3. Which religion mainly celebrates Christmas?

A. Hinduism

B. Buddhism

C. Christianity

D. Islam

Correct Answer: C. Christianity

Explanation: Christmas is a major festival of Christians across the world.

4. In which city was Jesus Christ born according to the Bible?

A. Jerusalem

B. Nazareth

C. Bethlehem

D. Rome

Correct Answer: C. Bethlehem

Explanation: The Bible states that Jesus Christ was born in Bethlehem.

5. What is the holy book of Christianity?

A. Quran

B. Bhagavad Gita

C. Torah

D. Bible

Correct Answer: D. Bible

Explanation: The Bible contains the teachings, life, and message of Jesus Christ.

6. Who is known as Santa Claus in Western countries?

A. A saint from Italy

B. A mythical gift-giver

C. A Christian priest

D. A biblical prophet

Correct Answer: B. A mythical gift-giver

Explanation: Santa Claus is a popular cultural figure who brings gifts to children on Christmas.

7. What color outfit is Santa Claus traditionally shown wearing?

A. Blue

B. Green

C. Red

D. White

Correct Answer: C. Red

Explanation: Santa Claus is commonly depicted wearing a red suit with white fur.

8. What is the traditional Christmas decoration made from pine trees called?

A. Banyan tree

B. Christmas tree

C. Palm tree

D. Cedar tree

Correct Answer: B. Christmas tree

Explanation: Christmas trees are decorated with lights, ornaments, and stars.

9. Which star is associated with the birth of Jesus Christ?

A. North Star

B. Morning Star

C. Star of Bethlehem

D. Shooting Star

Correct Answer: C. Star of Bethlehem

Explanation: The Star of Bethlehem guided the Three Wise Men to Jesus.

10. What are traditional Christmas songs called?

A. Hymns

B. Ballads

C. Carols

D. Chants

Correct Answer: C. Carols

Explanation: Christmas carols are joyful songs sung during the festival.


