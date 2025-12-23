General Knowledge questions based on festivals play an important role in school exams, competitive examinations, and quiz competitions. Among all global festivals, Christmas holds a special place because of its religious significance, cultural traditions, and universal message of love and peace. Every year on 25 December, Christmas is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many countries, including India, making it a common topic in GK sections and current affairs quizzes.

Here is a quiz that is designed to help learners revise important facts in a simple and engaging way. Each multiple-choice question is carefully framed to test basic knowledge. This quiz is designed for school students, quiz participants, and competitive exam candidates who want to strengthen their general knowledge without complicated language.